PASCO — The host Bulldogs completed a perfect 16-0 run through the Mid-Columbia Conference on Tuesday night, Feb. 8, after defeating Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team, 68-28.
Wa-Hi ended the regular season 1-15 in league and 2-18 overall.
The game was never in doubt. Pasco jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' only points of the period — a pair of Jailyn Davenport free throws — were produced with 1:40 on the clock.
Wa-Hi did not collect its first field goal until the 4:52 mark of the second quarter on a Miriam Hutchens' deuce.
Pasco led 29-13 at halftime.
The Bulldogs tripled the Blue Devils in the third quarter 24-8 and led 53-21 with a period to go.
A 15-7 Pasco surge in the fourth quarter brought the 40-point margin into focus.
The Bulldogs had five players hit double figures led by the 14 of Mya Groce.
Hutchens led Wa-Hi with eight points and Davenport was next with seven.
The Blue Devils travel to Southridge Thursday for a winner-to-district, loser-out contest.
