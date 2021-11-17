Walla Walla High School's volleyball team headed to Yakima on Wednesday afternoon for the Washington state Class 3A tournament beginning Thursday morning, Nov. 18, at the SunDome.
Wa-Hi is the lone Mid-Columbia Conference 3A team in the state tournament.
The Blue Devils open their tournament at 9:45 a.m. on Thursday against Bainbridge Island.
The winner of the Wa-Hi-Bainbridge Island match advances to play Ferndale at 1:30 p.m.
