Walla Walla High's softball team earned the Mid-Columbia Conference title with a 13-1 season.
The Blue Devils garnered all-MCC honors following the season.
"First off, they are great students with a team 3.42 GPA," Wa-Hi coach Arch McHie said.
Scholar-Athletes awards, for those with GPAs of 3-3.499, include Wa-Hi's Sarah Justice, Yelena Valencia-Gobel and Neliah Williams.
Honor Scholar-Athletes, for those with GPAs of 3.5-4.0, include Lauryn Bergevin, Hayleigh Burke, Raquelle Justice, Kaitlyn King, Sidney McCauley, Tallulah Sickels and Taylor McGill.
On the field, Blue Devils were awarded all-MCC honors by coaches, led by first-team pitcher and MCC Most Valuable Player Tallulah Sickels.
Wa-Hi all-MCC honorees include:
All-MCC first team
* First Base — Kaitline Chapman
* Second Base — Kylie Kemp
* Third Base — Taylor McGill
* Pitcher, MCC League MVP — Tallulah Sickels
* Catcher — Raquelle Justice
* Outfield — Neliah Williams
* Outfield — Alizaeya Salcedo
All-MCC second team
Outfield — Sarah Justice
"This group makes it tough to keep enough softballs to practice and play with," McHie said.
The Blue Devils' team batting average was .389, with an on-base average of .464.
Wa-Hi stole bases safely 22 out of 24 times.
Defensively, "We gave up only 43 runs in 13 league games — 24 earned, for a 1.93 ERA," McHie said. "We made outs on 93% of the balls hit to our defense
"For the season, teams batted only .224 against our pitchers — 165 points lower than we hit against theirs," he said. "Our pitchers struck out 81 batters."
Wa-Hi outscored opponents, 168-43, on the season.
"It was certainly positive to get back out on the field this spring," McHie said. "We graduated some pretty talented seniors, but we have a great core of returning players next year, along with some very talented underclassmen ready to step in and make a difference.
"Our coaching staff of Jilliam James, Jacie Byerley, Jason Postlewait and Scott Aichele are very good at what they do, and work incredibly hard to keep our program competitive," he said. "It's a privilege to work with them every spring."