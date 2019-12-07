KENNEWICK — Ruben Lozano and Jakob Humphrey each bested their respective weight class for the Walla Walla High School boys, as the Blue Devils combined to place fourth among 15 wrestling teams here at the Bob Mars Tournament on Saturday.
The Blue Devils tallied 97.5 team points, with Chiawana winning the tournament on 226.5.
"A fourth place finish as a team in a tough tournament is a nice start, but they are not satisfied," Blue Devils coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "Our boys had a great start to the season today. These boys are completely fearless when they step out on the mat and it is an absolute blast cornering each of them. I’m impressed with their determination in the practice room the way they compete. While there were many successes from each wrestler, these guys know there is still a long way to go in reaching their individual and team goals."
Wa-Hi enjoyed good performances from its wrestlers.
Lozano and Izake Sanchez both entered the 113-pound class.
Lozano won the class with three straight win, finishing on a 17-3 decision over Andre Rodriguez from Pasco in the final match.
"Ruben has put in an incredible effort to improve his game," Butenhoff said. "He has made wrestling his lifestyle and it showed in each position."
Humphrey was one of three Blue Devils in 160, joining Isaac Rosales and Alejandro Mata.
Humphrey swept his four matches, including the championship.
Rosales pinned Mata in the first round for the only other Wa-Hi victory in that bracket.
"Jake Humphrey is incredibly strong and dynamic," Butenhoff said. "The weight class that he wrestled in was by far the toughest in the tournament. It was an outward showing of dominance. He will be a force as he continues to grow and learn."
Wa-Hi also had Camrin Henzel and Donny Birdwell both place in 132, fourth and fifth respectably.
Henzel lost in the first round, but won all of his next four matches. This included Alias Romero from Richland in the fifth place match.
"Camrin has started to find his rhythm with great footwork and running his feet through his shots," Butenhoff said.
Romero was beaten by Birdwell earlier in the day, as the Wa-Hi sophomore won his first two matches before falling short of third place.
"Donny is a student of the sport," Butenhoff said. "He’s coachable and always has a great attitude. The additions he has made in his skill set are coming fast.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils added Drew Humphrey fighting hard as the lone Blue Devil in 126.
Drew won two of his first three matches before losing in the consolation semifinals.
Omar Cruz claimed three team points for Wa-Hi with his victory in 220.
Wa-Hi also had Erick Enriquez (285) and Tanner Bollinger (138) getting their seasons underway.
The Wa-Hi boys next compete in College Place on Wednesday in a double-dual with McLoughlin High School starting at 6 p.m.