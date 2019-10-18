KENNEWICK — This year continued to take its toll on the few, but proud, Walla Walla High School football players at another exhausting Mid-Columbia Conference battle here on Thursday night, with a potential win over bigger opposition once again snatched out of the Blue Devil grasps for the second time in less than a week (also the third time this season).
Wa-Hi receiver Dylan Ashbeck took a 19-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Martuscelli to the end zone with fewer than five minutes left in the third quarter, giving the Blue Devils a 14-7 lead over second-place Kennewick.
But the Lions came back behind the powerful strides of 6-foot-2, 195-pound running back Miles Mayovsky, who ended up turning 26 carries into 181 yards rushing and two receptions into 58 yards and a touchdown, taking their next three drives to pay dirt for a 28-14 defeat of Wa-Hi.
The Blue Devils (3-4 in the MCC) went through similar events in a 28-25 setback at Hanford back on Sept. 13 and a 37-27 loss to Kamiakin at the Wa-Hi homecoming this past Friday, with second-half leads erased each time.
“I don’t think it says anything about this team other than that we need more depth,” Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer said. “We have a lot of good athletes that walk around the halls at Wa-Hi, that don’t play football. When we meet on Monday, we’ve got about 14 guys that are in that meeting — everybody else is going to play a (junior-varsity) game. We’ve got about 14 guys that play both ways (offense and defense), along with special teams.
“When you play against an offense like Kennewick that’s 6-(foot)-4, 6-5, 260-250 (pounds), after a while we’re going to wear out,” Lupfer said. “The other thing though, (Kennewick) is 5-1 for a reason. They’re big. They’re physical. After a while, we’re going to wear out. And I think that’s the deal.
“Earlier in the year, we were ok because our bodies were fresh,” Lupfer said. “We weren’t beat up. As the season goes on, continues to compound and build, I think the kids wear out.”
The Blue Devils may be under .500, but outside the blowout loss against powerhouse Chiawana back on Sept. 20, they might very well be 6-1.
“Until you’re in the locker room and you watch video, you’re never going to know how hard these kids play,” said Lupfer, whose 24 years coaching experience has been mostly at the collegiate level. “I’ve never — I just told them that in all the years I’ve coached football, I’ve never had so much fun besides losing these games.”
Martuscelli ended up throwing for two touchdowns and 163 yards on 15-of-21 passing without an interception here.
Dylan Ashbeck made six receptions for 79 yards an a TD, and Anthony Parish scored the other Wa-Hi six spot with his one catch — a five-yarder to tie things up just over two minutes before halftime.
Logan Ashbeck had three catches for 39 yards, and Hunter Polley added three for 34.
Meanwhile, Jakob Humphrey led Wa-Hi rushers with 70 yards on only 10 carries.
But really, it was the Blue Devil defense that shined — especially in the first half.
Three of the first four Kennewick drives ended on a turnover deep in Wa-Hi territory.
Kennewick took its first offensive to the Walla Walla 20-yard line before fumbling the ball away about three minutes in, Blue Devil defensive back Dash Sirmon then intercepted a short pass to the end zone on the next Lions possession, and later a fumble inside the Wa-Hi 10 kept the game tied at 7-7 seconds before halftime.
“There’s no quit in these kids,” Lupfer said. “They’re tough, and they don’t know stop. You can’t ask any more, really.”
The Blue Devils will regroup to host Pasco next Friday at Borleske Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
Despite finishing on the bottom end of a tight game once again, Wa-Hi confidence remains strong.
“They’re like, ‘We’re keeping our heads up, we’re going to move forward, let’s go get Pasco,” Lupfer said. “They’re not throwing in the towel. They’re not giving up. They’re like, ‘All right, we just gave everything we had. Now, let’s go get Pasco.’ All right, we’re going to go get Pasco. And that’s just the identity of this football team.
“We’re a tough group of kids,” Lupfer said. “They want to win more than probably most people do, and I wish I could give it to them.”
The Blue Devils fought for a win here.
Mayovski wasted little time eating up yards in big chunks, averaging almost seven yards per carry, but Wa-Hi forced timely turnovers to deny the first two Kennewick scoring threats.
Kennewick at last managed to take a 7-0 on a short quarterback keeper midway through the second quarter at the end of an 11-play, 53-yard drive, but the Blue Devils answered with a score of their soon.
Martuscelli spurred the seven-play, 75-yard scoring push with big passes to Logan Ashbeck (for 25 yards) and then Dylan (31 yards) before he eventually hit Parish in the end zone from five out to tie things up.
Kennewick threatened to go back on top shortly before halftime, but the Blue Devil defense came through with another clutch turnover inside their own 10.
The second half opened with Wa-Hi once again making a defensive stand.
Kennewick took the third-quarter kick off, eventually getting as close as the Wa-Hi 14, but the Blue Devils denied a fourth-down bid.
Wa-Hi proceeded to then go 86 yards on nine plays, highlighted by a 33-yard Humphrey run, before a Dylan Ashbeck scoring reception put them ahead with 4:23 left in the third quarter.
But that’s when Kennewick took over.
“It’s a tail of two halves,” Lupfer said. “We’ve got to be able to figure out a way to be able to play a full football game.”
Kennewick took its ensuing possession 65 yards on nine plays, tying things back up at 14-14 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
The Blue Devils tried to get back on top, advancing as close as the Kennewick 27 less than three minutes into the fourth quarter, but then a Lions sack of Martuscelli proved devastating.
Wa-Hi would soon have to punt from about midfield, and Kennewick took a 21-14 lead on a 49-yard Mayovski break away with about five minutes left in the game.
“He does that versus everybody,” Lupfer said. “It’s just him, every single opponent he’s faced. He’s a big, strong back who runs well and he’s actually got some pretty good side-to-side movement. He’s a heck of a football player
Kennewick added another touchdown inside of two minutes, and the next Wa-Hi first down would not come until the last play of the night with a Polley reception in the closing seconds.
Lions 28, Blue Devils 14
Walla Walla 0 7 7 0 — 14
Kennewick 0 7 7 14 — 28
Ken — Tanner 1 run (Woolery kick).
WW — Parish 5 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
WW — D. Ashbeck 19 pass from Martuscelli (Hall kick).
Ken — Tanner 3 run (Woolery kick).
Ken — Mayovski 49 pass from Tanner (Woolery kic).
Ken — Tanner 2 run (Woolery kick).
Walla Walla Kennewick
First downs 15 22
Rushes-yards 24-71 37-207
Passing yards 163 174
Passes (att-comp-int) 22-15-0 18-13-1
Punts-yards 4-147 0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 7-71 11-129
Individual statistics
RUSHING — WW: Humphrey 10-70, Moore 5-16, Martuscelli 8-(-15). KEN: Mayovsky 26-181, Tanner 8-24, Wooley 1-5.
PASSING — WW: Martuscelli 15-21-163-2-0, Terry 0-1-0-0-0. KEN: Tanner 13-18-174-1-2.
RECEIVING — WW: D. Ashbeck 6-79, L. Ashbeck 3-39, Polley 3-34, Parish 1-5, Terry 1-3, Humphrey 1-3. KEN: Meyer 4-75, Moses 3-37, Mayovsky 2-58, Howard 3-(-9), Wilcott 1-13.