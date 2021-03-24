KENNEWICK — Emoree Lash recorded a hat trick, the the Walla Walla High School girls soccer team rolled to a 6-0 win over Kennewick here Tuesday, March 23.
Jennifer Huntsman, Taylor McGill and Taryn Bohanan also scored goals for Wa-Hi (5-6 record), with Kaitlyn King and Eliana Coburn making assists.
Following back-to-back shutout losses, the Blue Devils turned the tables.
Wa-Hi jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half, and never let up.
Mikailyn O'Dell helped the Wa-Hi defense blank Kennewick.
O'Dell "was aggressive on defense and frequently found herself up in the attack," the Blue Devils posted on Twitter.
The Blue Devils snapped a three-game losing skid, and look to stay on track Thursday when they host Hermiston.