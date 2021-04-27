Will Kytola pitched a complete-game, 4-0 shutout for Walla Walla High School’s baseball team, and then later put the finished touch on a six-run Blue Devils comeback rally with a two-run single in a 10-8 victory that completed a doubleheader sweep of Hanford on Monday, April 26, at Murr Sports Park.
Wa-Hi (8-3 record), having won six of it last seven games, now sits second in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
“I am super proud of our grit to never quit,” Blue Devils coach Keith Gradwohl said.
The Blue Devils next play on Friday in Pasco at Chiawana, their doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
Kytola pitched all seven innings in the opener, recording seven strikeouts as he blanked Hanford on seven hits and two walks, and his clutch two-out hit in the second game helped the Blue Devils to their another doubleheader sweep after routing Pasco here Friday.
Hanford pitcher Matthew Carlson matched Kytola with five scoreless innings in the first game here Monday before Wa-Hi took over in the sixth.
Ethan Zehner got the Blue Devils going with an infield single leading off, Casey Swanson walked, and then Keegan Weston put Wa-Hi ahead with a line shot past the Hanford shortstop.
The Blue Devils were only getting started.
Andrew Hall then walked to load the bases, and Ian Kopf provided insurance with a two-run single to score both Swanson and Weston.
Before Carlson could escape, Kytola rounded out the scoring with an infield ground out to give the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead.
Kytola then struck out the side in the seventh to close out the victory.
“Will pitched out of some jams in the middle innings with sound defense helping him along the way,” Gradwohl said. “The four-run sixth inning was very exciting, with key hits from Weston and Kopf.”
The second game saw Wa-Hi come back from an 8-4 deficit with its pivotal fifth inning rally.
Andrew Hall came into the game in relief and pitched shutout innings in the final two innings to seal the victory.
Hall also drove home three Wa-Hi runs, while Kopf and Kytola each had a pair of RBI, and Casey Swanson had three hits to aid the Blue Devil offense.
“Game two was another comeback win for us,” Gradwohl said. “Probably the biggest play of the game came in the Hanford top of the fifth. Carson Jones relieved Ian Kopf with two outs and the bases loaded. He induced Hanford’s tough leadoff hitter, Hudson Shupe, to pop out to third to end a Hanford rally.”