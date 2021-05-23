Walla Walla High’s Will Kytola led the Mid-Columbia Conference in baseball RBI this season, which earned him first-team all-MCC honors as a utility player.
Second-team honors went to third baseman Andrew Hall.
And first baseman Ian Kopf, shortstop Casey Swanson and Kytola, as a pitcher, earned honorable mention.
Former Walla Walla standout, now at Kamiakin, Payton Graham, was voted by the MCC coaches as the Player of the Year.
Mason Brunson, from the league champion Richland Bombers, was voted MCC Pitcher of the Year, and Richland’s coach, Grant Richardson, was picked as Coach of the Year.
The Blue Devil baseball program also announced its team awards last week.
The Team Captain awards went to seniors Kopf and Brady Knowles, defensive Player of the Year was centerfielder Ethan Zehner, and Kytola garnered Offensive Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year.