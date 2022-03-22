Walla Walla High's baseball team tied the game at 3-all in the bottom of the sixth, but Kennewick plated a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh and held on for a 4-3 Mid-Columbia Conference victory at Murr Sports Park on Tuesday, March 22.
Carson Jones went 4 2/3 innings on the mound for the Blue Devils.
Will Kytola had two hits for Wa-Hi, with Keegan Weston working two walks in the game.
The Blue Devils, now 1-2 on the season, next go to Kamiakin for a doubleheader on Friday.
