KENNEWICK — Taylor McGill and Katelyn Hassler scored back-to-back goals in the second half for Walla Walla High School’s girls soccer team, trimming their deficit down to 3-2 with about 14 minutes left.
But four minutes later, Kennewick tacked on an insurance goal, and the Blue Devils ended up with a 4-2 loss in their Mid-Columbia Conference match here on Thursday.
Wa-Hi (1-2 overall, 0-2 in the MCC) looks to bounce back on Saturday when it hosts Hermiston for a league match starting at noon.
Kennewick jumped on the Blue Devils, netting three goals in the first half, before McGill put Wa-Hi on the board with her goal scored shortly after the intermission.
The Blue Devils were far from done.
McGill later assisted Hassler on her goal.