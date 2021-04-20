Kaitlyn Flinders won in singles for the Walla Walla High School girls tennis team, and the Blue Devils doubles duo of Lauren Adams and Michelle Foster was also victorious, but Kamiakin took the meet 5-2 here Monday, April 19, at the Walla Walla Country Club.
The Blue Devils took steps, coming off a 7-0 loss to Southridge last Thursday.
“We showed a great deal of improvement today," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "The match scores don’t reflect the quality of tennis played and the length of games. All the work we are putting in is showing. Though the steps are small, the steps are forward and that is most important right now. I am really proud of the girls’ attitudes and effort as they take on the difficult task of getting better.”
Wa-Hi is back at it Tuesday, hosting Hanford.