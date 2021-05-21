Diego Jaques nailed a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to make Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team 77-75 winners over Chiawana on Thursday, May 20.
The Blue Devils (4-1 record) trailed 60-51 going into the fourth quarter, but came away with their fourth straight win.
Wa-Hi finished all five of its starters scoring in double-digits as Dillon Wasser tallied 17 points, Michael Cornia had 14, Jacob Coram added 13, Jaques 12, Brandon Smith 11.
"I was proud of the way our team responded going into the fourth quarter," Blue Devils coach Adam Berg said. "They stayed positive and just tried to chip away at the lead. We had a few plays go our way in the last few minutes, but our guys also made some big time plays, capped off by the winner by Diego.
"It was definitely a team win and one our guys will remember for a long time."
The Blue Devils will next play Monday, when they host Hermiston.
Wa-Hi might still be reverberating from the electric finish here Thursday.
The game had been a back-and-forth battle until midway through the third quarter, when Chiawana stretched its lead to 60-51. But the Blue Devils found second wind in the closing minutes.
"We kept fighting back and chipping away," Berg said.
Coram connected on a 3-pointer while getting fouled with only a couple minutes left to bring Wa-Hi back in contention, and then he later hit another long shot from two steps inside of the half court line with under 30 seconds left to cut the Chiawana lead to 75-73.
The next Wa-Hi possession saw Cornia made one of two free throws with 15 seconds left to make it 75-74, and Chiawana missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and the Blue Devils grabbing the rebound with 10 seconds to go.
"Last year, Chiawana beat us at home on their own buzzer beating 3-pointer," Berg said.
The team traded places this time.
Brandon Smith pushed the ball up the floor and found Jaques for the winner.