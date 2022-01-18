Guard Diego Jaques scored a game-high 19 points, and posts Camden McCollaugh and Eddie Vu contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team to a 76-50 victory over Pasco on Tuesday night, Jan. 18, in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils leveled their Mid-Columbia Conference record at 4-4 and improved to 5-6 overall with their third straight triumph.
Winless Pasco is now 0-8 and 0-12.
Vu paced Wa-Hi in the opening quarter with 10 points and McCollaugh added five.
The Blue Devils led 22-8 after one.
Pasco, led by the seven second-quarter points of Jamie Townsend, nipped Wa-Hi 14-13 in the period and trailed by a baker's dozen, 35-22, at halftime.
The Blue Devils re-established control of the game in the third quarter. Jaques scored seven points and Dane Gardea chipped in with six as part of a 22-point period.
Wa-Hi led after three, 57-37.
McCollaugh ended his night with six points in the fourth quarter and the Blue Devils coasted home with a 26-point margin of victory.
The Blue Devils produced 31 field goals in the contest compared with 20 for the Bulldogs. Each team made 6 3-point field goal attempts.
Wa-Hi's next game is Friday at Hanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.