High-flying Hair

Every volleyball team in the Mid-Columbia Conference knows any challenge on Walla Walla High School must go through Hannah Hair.
The 6-foot-1 Wa-Hi senior has long been a dominating fixture, an All-MCC first team middle blocker the past two seasons — and all-state last year.
Back at it this year, Hair is a big part of the reason why the 7-0 Blue Devils are tied with perennial powerhouse Richland atop the Mid-Columbia Conference standings.
“She’s definitely the heart (of our team), the excitement,” Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said. “(She) just delivers the crucial punches, the points, exactly when we need them.
“She’s a captain, she’s the leader, she loves this sport, and it’s infectious to everybody else,” Rotert said. “When she’s having a great time, everybody has a great time.”
Hair is scoring 3.2 kills per set and has 16 blocks.
Last year, as a junior, she averaged 3.0 kills on her way to a team-high 175 as well as 55 blocks for a Blue Devil team that finished third out of nine.
Hair ended up joining Wa-Hi senior Noelani Helm, the MCC Player of the Year, with all-state honors.
The two made quite a pair.
Helm, while serving a team-high 76 aces, helped set Hair up with several of her 281 assists. Both made its All-MCC First Team for the second year in a row.
“The club season before last year’s high school season, I was actually able to play club with Noelani,” Hair said. “We were able to work on our connection the whole offseason, so when we came back to the court here it just clicked. Everything came together. There’s no way I could have done it without Noe’. I’m so appreciative of her.”
Helm may have graduated and moved onto to the University of Portland, where she made 12 assists in a sweep of Grambling State on Sept. 13 at the New Mexico State Invitational, but her connection with Hair stays strong.
“She’s awesome,” Hair said. “She’s an amazing athlete, and an even more amazing person. She’s just a great friend, a great person to talk to, so it’s fun to get to talk to her a year ahead of me going into college volleyball, and kinda get to know what I need to expect. She’s a great.”
You could say Hair was born ready to play volleyball.
Hannah’s mother, Joanne, was a middle hitter at Wa-Hi and then at Lewis-Clark State College.
The younger Hair remembers playing volleyball in their backyard before joining her first club team in the seventh grade.
“I didn’t do it my sixth-grade year because I was all about basketball,” Hair said. “But then I discovered that volleyball was where it was at for me.”
Each year since, Hair has devoted much of her time towards volleyball.
“Summer is the (only) time that I’m not actually on a team, I just do weights to keep in shape,” Hair said. “But all spring and winter, I’ll play club volleyball. And last year, me and Noelani trained at Whitman (College) with her dad, Matt Helm.”
Matt Helm has coached Whitman since 2012.
Hair has already begun preparing for the next level, verbally committed to Seattle Pacific University.
“I’ll be signing this Nov. 14,” Hair said. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait. I’ve got the countdown going.
“I want to go into something along the lines of kinesiology or exercise science,” Hair said. “The coaches that I’ve interacted with have definitely left a big impact on me so I’d love for the opportunity to do that to a young girl, too.
“Kelsey (Dill, over in the training room, she’s just always working with every person to make sure that they’re healthy,” Hair said. “Being an athlete, I really appreciate that a lot so I’d love to be able to help somebody like that — maybe even as an athletic trainer.”
In the meantime, Hair is balancing a schedule with academics, volleyball and part-time work.
“I actually go to the Running Start program, which helps me a lot because I just do three classes so I have a shorter day, but then I do work at Bright’s Candies,” Hair said. “It’s more manageable that it seems. It seems like you get more done when you’re busy.”
Rotert sees that sort of dedication from Hair on the volleyball court.
“She’s extremely competitive,” Rotert said. “She wants to be the best. Even when she’s playing a fantastic game, she wants to get better. She works her tail off.”