Lauryn Bergevin scored a game-high 26 points for Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team here Wednesday, June 16, but Hermiston held off a second-half Blue Devil rally to hand them a 49-44 season-ending loss.
The Blue Devils (1-13 record) went to halftime down 29-21, and battled Hermiston to the end.
The Bulldogs had crushed Wa-Hi 64-42 in their previous meeting May 24 at Hermiston.
Wednesday's rematch saw Wa-Hi outscore the Bulldogs 23-21 in the second half.
"(It was a) tough fought game," Blue Devls coach Morgan Jo Poynor said. "We played hard and battled for four quarters. They shot the ball really well from behind the arc in the first half, and played a fast tempo. We worked back from two separate 10-point deficits to keep the game within reach."
Wa-Hi finished this season with one of its highest scoring totals Wednesday — the only exception was its 50-47 victory May 29 at Richland. That was their lone win as the Blue Devils made significant improvements over their rough start to this year.
Bergevin supplied most of the Blue Devils scoring in the first half Wednesday, connecting on a pair of 3-pointers as she tallied 16 points by intermission.
The Blue Devils look to regroup next year. They are prepared to bring back a strong core of juniors, including Bergevin, while losing only seniors Neliah Williams and Mercy Lopez to graduation.
Despite their final record, the Blue Devils went out strong.
"Lauryn Bergevin had a great game," Poynor said. "Overall the girls played hard."