PASCO — Walla Walla High School's cross country team enjoyed several strong performances here Saturday at the Big Cross.
Wa-Hi had Braden Hisaw placing third in the boys race, while Sariah Hepworth finished second in the girls race.
"Today I was very pleased with the effort and outcome of the kids," Wa-Hi coach Mike Locati said. "They sure ran hard and mentally attacked the course. Big Cross is one of the hardest courses they will ever run. Very demanding physically and mentally. We had several kids both varsity and JV step it up today.
"On the boys side, Braden Hisaw had an excellent race," Locati said. "He put himself in position throughout the race and was able to attack the last 1K of the race and open up a gap on the pack to pull out a 3rd place finish. Really well done and smart racing today. Overall, the boys team ran very well. Nobody really ran poorly. Brody Hartley ran to the win today running a smart conservative race.
"On the girls side, we were without a couple girls so we were unable to get the results we wanted, but they still battled and fought the entire way," Locati said. "Sariah Hepworth led the girls team today with a second place finish and continues to look strong. Claire Dorland, I felt, had a very good race and really leaves it out there every time she competes.
"I'm really proud of these kids," Locati said. "They are working hard, getting better each week and we are excited for the races to come."
The Blue Devils next run next week this coming Saturday in Kennewick.