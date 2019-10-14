LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Wa-Hi’s girls cross country team ran its “best race of the season” here Saturday at the Hole in the Wall Invitational, according to Blue Devils coach Mike Locati.
Sariah Hepworth led the Blue Devils with a time of 19 minutes, 14 seconds on the 5-kilometer course and finished in seventh place in a field of 354 runners.
“Sariah had a great race,” Locati said. “She ran with confidence as she moved up through the field. She was aggressive yet smart.
“The other girls ran very well,” Locati added. “I would say it was our best race for the girls team this season.”
Sydney Weston turned in a time of 21:09, Eleah Dalgleish was clocked in 21:15, Olivia Isenhower 21:20, Addison Taylor 21:24, Jackie Medina 23:27 and Claire Dorland 23:32.
Cannon Angotti was Wa-Hi’s fastest runner in a field of 380 boys. He toured the same course in 15:58 and finished 29th overall.
Brody Hartley turned in a time of 17:04 for the Blue Devils, Isaac Frasier finished 17:18, Braden Hisaw 17:26, Blaz Reitz 17:36 and Ethan Haugen 18:24.
“It was a tough day for our guys,” Locati said. “They were disappointed in their times, especially for this course which has traditionally fast times.
“It was nice to have Brody back,” the coach said of Hartley. “He’s been out the last several weeks nursing a foot injury.”
The Blue Devils return to Mid-Columbia Conference competition Wednesday when they travel to Kennewick.
“We’re excited to run our last MCC league meet,” Locati said. “The Kennewick course is a fast course and they all love running fast times.
“It has been awhile since we have seen anyone from the league, so it will be nice to see where we stand.”