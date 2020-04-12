Walla Walla High School track coach Eric Hisaw had his heart broken Monday with the announcement there will be no state championships this year, essentially erasing the 2020 Blue Devil season before it had even really started.
Hisaw had 178 boys and girls out for track this year at last count, an inter-squad meet here March 12-13. The boys team was coming off a 2019 state championship, while the girls had together topped the Mid-Columbia Conference Championships after winning every dual meet along the way.
But the 2020 Blue Devils had yet to go anywhere when the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced Monday that all spring sports championships were hereby cancelled, going along with an order by Gov. Jay Inslee that schools remain closed the rest of this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
State had been a final hope for the 2020 Blue Devils, several of them continuing to train on their own the last three weeks in lieu of a statewide ban on team practices.
May 28-30 remained circled on their calendars all the while, the WIAA having said state remained possible if school closures ended in time, but the latest announcement Monday dashed those hopes.
“I thought it was going to happen, or at least I really wanted it to happen so much,” Hisaw said. “This was a special team. The girls were going to be one of the top three in the state, and the boys too. Everybody was putting everything they had into this, and they were loving it. But the kids aren’t going to get that chance. That’s what makes me so heartbroken, just thinking about all that could have happened.
“Part of me can’t help but think if they had waited a little bit, maybe they could’ve gotten something in,” Hisaw said. “But when you step back, and look at what the governor has to do, it is the right thing to do. It’s tough for the kids, but it is the right thing to do.”
How could Hisaw have braced himself for all that transpired in less than a month?
The 2020 track season at Wa-Hi officially started March 2 with 163 boys and girls out for the first practice — word of the mysterious coronavirus only beginning to surface in the news here from reports of a few cases over in King County.
Otherwise, coming off a successful 2019, Hisaw only expected another great season.
The defending state champion boys returned Cooper Cortinas (sixth in the 1,600-meter race at state last year), Dash Sirmon (sixth in javelin as a freshman) as well as Ryan Moore and Brady Kinney (sprinters in a 4x100 relay that placed fifth).
Cortinas also made All-MCC Second Team in the 1,600 last year as the league showered Wa-Hi in honors.
Though some of the 2019 all-star Blue Devils had graduated last year, several were coming back including Moore and Josiah Wik (All-MCC Second Team 4x100 relay), Mason Eacker-Rude (Second Team high jump), and Sirmon (honorable mention javelin).
Meanwhile, the girls brought back Ella Nelson (second in the 1,600 at state last year as a sophomore, and third in the 3,200), Taryn Bohanan (16th in high jump as a sophomore) as well as Jennifer Huntsman and Sariah Hepworth (sprinters in a 4x400 relay that placed seventh).
As for girls back from All-MCC seasons, Nelson made first team in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 as well as the 4x400 relay along with Hepworth and Eliana Coburn.
Nelson was also second team in the 800, while the high jump had Coburn first team, Bohanah honorable mention.
Fittingly, Hisaw was voted the 2019 MCC Girls Track Coach of the Year.
Hisaw had more boys and girls joining his 2020 team as preseason practices continued for a couple of weeks, and though everybody here could sense trouble escalating with reports of COVID-19 closing in on southeast Washington, he was hard at work molding talented kids into a team with a lot of potential.
Now already able to look back on the 2020 season, over without so much as a single mark in the record books (except perhaps an asterisk or footnote referring to COVID-19), Hisaw can only talk about a great team few ever got to see.
“We’ve put out little things on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook, but really it doesn’t show this community what we had in store for them,” Hisaw said. “As a (coaching) staff, we can close our eyes and smile.
“It’s almost impossible to describe to people what it’s like coaching in this area, and really capture the whole thing,” Hisaw said. “I’ve tried, but you can’t tell people the feeling you get from working with these kids. They work so hard. They mean so much to this program. And for the seniors to not have that one final year is a shame.
“I really believe the girls were going to be maybe the best girls team we’ve had here in a long time,” Hisaw said. “You might have to go back to ’93-’94. And the guys could have been up there, maybe even a repeat (as state champs). I really think we’d have been in the top three on both sides.
“But we can just look at what could have been,” Hisaw said. “All you can do now is speculate like crazy because of what you had.”
The WIAA announcement Monday might have felt like the third strike or final out in a baseball game, dashing the collective hopes of a Blue Devil track team that it still might have some sort of 2020 season even as the possibility seemed to shrink with each passing day the last three weeks.
On March 12, shortly before the start of the two-day preseason inter-squad meet here on the Wa-Hi track, Walla Walla Public Schools announced effective immediately the suspension of all out-of-district student events (including athletics, home and away).
As for the inter-squad track meet, less than a week before their regular season opener March 19 at the Kennewick Kickoff, the Blue Devils had to follow guidelines on social distancing (for example, kids could not run shoulder-to-shoulder).
Wa-Hi senior Emilia Rojas, a sprinter in the 100, the 200, and the 400, sensed trouble afoot with changes at the inter-squad meet.
“It’s supposed to include a lot of team-bonding with pizza for the whole team and all these activities inside the gym,” Rojas said. “That got ruined.
“The inter-squad meet is supposed to be fun,” Rojas said. “It’s a good way to get the jitters out of you and prepare for the rest of the season — we learn to get that adrenaline going — but that was all affected a little.”
A day later, Gov. Inslee announced all schools across the state would close March 17 to April 24, and the WIAA ordered them to cease all spring sports activity during that time.
However, some sort of season remained possible with the WIAA insisting it would try to hold state championships.
Hisaw saw the chance for a season, however small, as something to help his Blue Devils stay active while quarantined with all Wa-Hi classes moved to an online platform.
Wa-Hi students already logged into Google Classroom each day for instructions from their teachers, so the track team created “classrooms” for each event (sprints, distance runs, hurdles, jumps, pole vault, discus, javelin, shot put, etc.) with coaches posting recommended workouts.
Though not mandatory, the classrooms gave each kid the option to train on their own at home or at school with its track open to the public.
Hisaw, fully prepared for kids to simply write this season off with the rest of the sports world having come to a collective halt, was instead pleased to learn several were carrying out their daily workouts.
“We can’t organize anything, so it’s all up to the kids at this point,” Hisaw said last week, when state was still a possibility. “It’s your choice, and we’re staying within guidelines from the WIAA.
“Our track is open for anyone to use, which can be kind of tricky,” Hisaw said. “The kids might have to wait for the track to clear up enough so they can practice something. And we can’t hand out any implements like javelin or discus or shot, but we try to give the kids some ways they can still train on their own.
“It’s nice that some of them are being very intelligent about how they train on their own, making sure they’re being safe and smart — and getting a great workout in,” Hisaw said. “Some of the kids said, ‘I’m done,’ and I understand that. This is tough. They see it as reality with all that’s going on. But it’s good that we’re still able to stay in communication as best we can.”
Online track classroom had spreadsheets Hisaw formulated to take a practice time and calculate an estimate as to how they might do in the course of a normal season.
Rojas was one of several Blue Devils taking advantage of assistance through the Google Classroom, supporting each other along the way.
“I have a buddy (Gianna Smith) with me doing this, and that definitely helps,” Rojas said. “We go into Google Classrooms, get the workouts we can do that week, and we try to do them.
“We time each other, and then you can go back, enter your time, and it will give you an estimate as to how you’d do.
“It’s been working for me,” Rojas said. “I’m really seeing an improvement in my speed.
“We try to stay positive,” Rojas said. “Coach Hisaw does the best he can to motivate everyone. He’s said we still have some potential, even though it’s small, for some kind of a season. We’re doing what we can.”
But the odds of a track season only continued to shrink as days passed.
On April 2, Gov. Inslee extended school closures another week to May 4, further narrowing the window for state as the WIAA insisted spring sports would not conflict with graduations in early June.
Finally, this past Monday, Inslee and the WIAA brought an official end to the 2020 Wa-Hi track season with statewide closures remaining for the rest of the school year.
Strike three.
Game over, just like that.
Though the season is done, Hisaw intends to continue running the special Google Classrooms.
“Our track is still going to be open to anybody if the kids want to keep working out, if just for their own health,” Hisaw said. “The kids who aren’t seniors can keep working for next year. I can’t make them, but I don’t want them to think these eight weeks are going to waste. Right now, they can’t go to a basketball court or some field and play with other people for exercise. But they can go to the track. I can’t make them, but I can hope.”
Many of the Blue Devils may already be looking forward to a 2021 season with life back to normal, the world having woken up from this weird nightmare, and COVID-19 perhaps one day being little more than a chapter or just a paragraph in some social studies history book.
Maybe some of the Blue Devils will eventually be able to forget most of the 2020 season with so little accomplished in the spare time they were able to practice before the governor ordered everybody to stay home and keep away from each other as much as possible.
But what about the seniors — experienced upperclassmen on the verge of beginning the next stage in life, yes, but still kids nonetheless — denied their final high school season after years of dedication?
“Just saying, ‘Sorry,’ doesn’t really do them justice,” Hisaw said. “You hope they understand, in the big picture, what we’ve accomplished. This has always been a senior-driven program, and I may always be that way.
“My hats off to them,” Hisaw said. “When this is all over, we’ll get together and try to let them know we would not be where we are without them.
“They’re going to be incredible people in life,” Hisaw said. “We’ll be forever indebted to them.”
Rojas thanks Hisaw and the Wa-Hi track program for helping her develop the speed for collegiate soccer at Whitman this coming fall.
“I wanted to be faster for Whitman soccer,” said Rojas, a left back while on the Wa-Hi defense, who plans to study engineering. “I feel, because of track, I’ve been able to do well in soccer. I wouldn’t be as fast as I am without track.”
The track season may be gone, but Rojas intends to continue using the Google Classrooms in preparation for soccer at Whitman.
“When I found out (about state being cancelled), I was completely bummed,” Rojas said. “But Gianna and I saw this as an opportunity to keep trying to get better. Even though the year is going to get more busy for me, having to get ready for college, we’re going to keep on working out.
“I want to stay in shape for soccer.”
Cortinas will soon move on to Washington State University, joining 2019 Wa-Hi grad Jared McAlvey in the Cougar track program, majoring in data analytics, and minoring in business economics.
McAlvey was the MCC Track Athlete of the Year and captured an individual state title for Wa-Hi last spring, besting the 300 hurdles — and placing second in the 100 hurdles.
“I got to talk to him while I was visiting there,” said Cortinas, who won the MCC cross country championship race this past fall. “That’s pretty cool.”
Another 2019 Wa-Hi grad, Patrick Utschinski, is in the WSU football program after making all-state here as a lineman, winning an individual state title in discus and placing second in shot put, and earning the title of MCC Field Athlete of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
Cortinas never really got his final high school track season, but after a week of rest, he intends log back into Google Classroom for some training guidance as he prepares for the next level.
His time on the track and cross-country courses were valuable.
“We do a lot about mental strength, what you should be thinking about,” Cortinas said. “It wasn’t always just about pushing yourself. There are also times that call on you mentally.
“That’s where the Wa-Hi programs really helped me.”