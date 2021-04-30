RICHLAND — Grant Hartzheim made the top 10 individually for Walla Walla High School's boys golf team as the Blue Devils placed sixth out of nine here Thursday, April 29, in a Mid-Columbia Conference pod match at the Columbia Point course.
Hartzheim led Wa-Hi with a 9-over par 81 that was eight strokes over a pair of Richland Bombers, Carter Sheets and Maguire Clements, in first place.
"A really good round by Grant, his best of the year," Blue Devils coach Mike Patterson said.
Richland also bested the team with a 302, while Wa-Hi's 354 trailed Pasco in fifth place by only four strokes.
Wa-Hi will next play Monday in Kennewick at Zintel Creek.
The Blue Devils score also included Sam Lastoskie cutting a stroke on the back nine for 87, Carson Hutchinson at 91, and Joel Redman rebounding from a rough start to card a 50-45.
Meanwhile, Elijah Anderson shot a 110.
"The greens played havoc for most of the field," Patterson said.