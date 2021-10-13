KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High junior Brody Hartley finished second to lead the Blue Devils at Mid-Columbia Conference cross country meet at Lawrence Scott Park here on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Hartley finished the 3-mile course in 14:28.11, behind Kamiakin's Isaac Teeples' 14:19.41. Kamiakin's Grayson Wilcott was third in 14:34.
Hartley's time was a new school record for a 3-mile race.
"One of the best races I have seen this season occurred today between Teeples, Hartley and Wilcott," Wa-Hi coach Mike Locati said. "Running sub-4:50 pace the entire race, all three runners battled one another. Teeples led the entire race, but could not break away as Wilcott and Hartley stayed close behind.
"Hartley didn't overtake Wilcott until the final 800-meters, when he broke away and began to chase Teeples," he said. "That race was so much fun to watch. Brody ran really smart and continues to run well. We still have a few weeks left so we just need to stay the course and be consistent."
On the girls side, Wa-Hi senior Sariah Hepworth placed fifth, completing the course in 18:51.61.
"Sariah continues to improve each week as her fitness grows," Locati said. "Sariah ran very smart as she placed herself in the lead pack for the first part of the race and then began to move to the front of the pack and open up a gap and chase the other three girls."
The Blue Devils girls finished sixth as a team with 145 points.
Kennewick won with 50 points, followed by Hermiston's 55, Kamiakin's 90, Richland 120 and Hanford 136 ahead of Wa-Hi.
"The girls team was without our No. 2 runner today," Locati said. "The girls really stepped up and had some solid races. They continue to run solid and I believe they will surprise some teams at the end of the year."
Blue Devil sophomore Stella Billingsley finished 26th in 20:20.70, with senior teammate Claire Dorland 28th in 20:21.86.
"Claire ran a heck of a race today," Locati said. "She also ran her best race of the season thus far. Claire really attacked the race today."
The Blue Devil boys finished tied with Pasco for sixth with 167 points.
Kamiakin's boys team won with 42 points, followed by Hanford at 68, Chiawana 75, Hermiston 93 and Richland 125.
Blue Devil sophomore Turner VanSlyke was the next Wa-Hi boys finisher, coming in 22nd in 16:34.81.
"The boys team overall had a tough day," Locati said. "A couple of our boys had been sick this week and were not at full strength. I was proud of them as they stuck it out and battled the entire race."
The Blue Devil harriers next run at the MCC Cross Country Championships at Leslie Grove Park in Richland on Thursday, Oct. 21.
