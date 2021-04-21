Hanford handed the Walla Walla High School boys tennis team its first loss of the season here Tuesday, April 20, taking every match in a 7-0 rout.
"After getting our fifth win in a row of the season against Kamiakin (Monday), we knew we were going to face a very tough opponent in Hanford, " Blue Devils coach Bryan Eggart said. "Overall this was a good learning experience for our team.
The Blue Devils (5-1 record) look to get back on track Wednesday at Richland.
"We fought hard to the end of every match and never quit which always makes a coach happy," Eggart said. "We look forward to the challenge of playing at Richland High School."
The Blue Devils had their hand full against Hanford.
"Starting out the match, we played all of our singles players and No. 1 doubles team," Eggart said. "Our singles players showed a lot of grit and toughness, but we were definitely out classed when it came to stroke development.
"Sam Tacheny played a very solid match against the best player we've seen in the league so far, Sonny Bravo," Eggart said. "Bravo played an exceptional first set keeping the ball deep in the court, playing very heavy top-spin shots, on the way to a 6-0 victory. Sam bounced back in the 2nd set winning 2 of the first 3 games and fought hard in the remainder of the games to lose 6-2.
"At second singles, Ken Higgins lost to Hayden Jones," Eggart said. "There were some excellent points played in this match, both players showed patience from the baseline, Hayden just did a better job of collecting errors at the end of most points.
"At No. 3 singles, Dallin Flinders played two quality sets against Emerson Leong," Eggart said. "This was a very tight first set which went back and forth. Going into the final changeover, the set score was 5-4, but we were not able to get the hold in the final game and Dallin dropped the first set. In the second set he was able to get to a 3-2 lead before giving up the final four games of the set.
"Oliver Tealander at No. 4 singles also lost with a score of 6-1, 7-5 to Connor Hrebeniuk," Eggart said. "I was very pleased with the second set that Oliver played. He really picked up his mental game and started constructing better points playing to his strengths and his opponents weaknesses. Unfortunately, he was not able to capitalize at the end of the set."
Hanford also dominated doubles play.
"At No. 1 doubles, Ethan Kelnhofer and James Adams, took on the tandem of Repane/Leong," Eggart said. "In this match, Repane and Leong did a much better job of controlling play at the net. After losing the first set 6-0, we started to pick up our game a bit getting to net and putting points away which led to a 6-2 loss of the second set.
"Our No. 2 doubles tandem of Kian Hudiburg and Rudy Entrikin took on Ghaannam and Hashmi, with the same result as our previous matches, losing in two sets," Eggart said. "Kian and Rudy were able to push the first set to 7-5 before losing. If we would have played a few big points in a more aggressive manner we might have taken the first set.
"At third doubles, the pair of Micah Case and Jakob Clearman took on Dawson and Wilde," Eggart said. "Much like our doubles teams at No. 1 and No. 2, we struggled to get to the net together to get control of points. We spent a lot of time playing from behind in very defensive positions."