RICHLAND — Hanford ended Walla Walla High School's three-game winning streak in girls soccer action with a 2-0 defeat of the Blue Devils here Thursday.
Wa-Hi (3-2 record) went in after defeating Kennewick, Southridge and Pasco in succession at home.
"Unfortunately, we just didn't play at level of soccer we've come to expect now," Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. "Not to take anything away from Hanford. It's just that we really struggled finding the back of the net, making connections.
"There's really no way to sugar-coat it."
The Blue Devils look to bounce back Tuesday, when they host Chiawana.
Wa-Hi's most recent win came this past Tuesday, with a 6-2 rout of Pasco.
Taryn Bohanan scored two goals in the win, while teammates Taylor McGill, Citlali Perez and Marlee Boyd joining in the scoring spree.
"They've come with a fire this season," Evans said. "Even our first loss to Richland; that was first-game jitters early on. It's been foot-on-the-pedal ever since."