Kaitlyn Flinders won a singles match for the Walla Walla High School girls tennis team Tuesday, April 20, here at Walla Walla Country Club, and the Blue Devil doubles duo of Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams was also victorious, but Hanford still came away on top 5-2.
“We saw a lot of good tennis today with a couple highlight performances," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "Kaitlyn Flinders had a solid performance at No.3 singles, besting Hanford’s Elaina Sung 6-4, 6-4 and Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams dug deep to get a win at No.2 doubles over Hanford’s Danielle Safranski and Alex Gardiner 7-5, 7-5.”
The Blue Devils are back at it Wednesday in Richland, and look to continue developing their skills.
“We played some very good points and games today, despite the overall result," Peck said. "Players are comparing today’s performance with the start of the season and seeing a great deal of improvement.
"It’s awesome to see the players recognizing where their hard work and focus are paying off.”