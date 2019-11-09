Walla Walla High School's volleyball season came to an end here on Saturday with a loss to Gonzaga Prep in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 in an elimination playoff of the District 8 Greater Spokane League/Mid-Columbia Conference Tournament.
The Blue Devils had a lot to prove on Saturday. They were riding high into the playoffs, carrying a 13-4 record, but having lost their first playoff match at University High School on Tuesday by a set score of 3-1.
As a result, this match was an elimination playoff, and they were paired up with the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups.
The Bullpups had struggled a bit to start the year off, but were rolling as of late, having lost their first playoff match to MCC powerhouse Richland, but taking them the full five sets, and having won their three previous matches all in straight sets.
"They're taller than many of the teams we've seen and they have a really good defense with a really good block," Blue Devils coach Tracy Rotert said, "so we knew that we were going to have to be smart and work hard."
The stakes had been set for Wa-Hi, to be sure, and they opened up the match taking Gonzaga Prep stride for stride.
However, their attacks couldn't find a way past the Bullpup blockers often enough, and even with some creative attacks moving from one end of the court to the other, the Blue Devils couldn't create enough openings in the wide net the Gonzaga Prep defense casts.
Over the course of the first set, the Bullpups slowly pulled away, as their back receivers parried the Blue Devil attack, while their lanky hitters pounded the edges of the court.
The Blue Devils tried to rally at the end of the set, down 24-18, but a late fault call on a Blue Devil attack gave the Bullpups their 25th point and first set.
The Bullpups took a quick lead in the second set, but the Blue Devils quickly rallied back to make it a more of an even affair.
Wa-Hi would continue to fight the Bullpups tooth-and-nail for a while, refusing to back down and responding to every point in kind. A 13-8 Wa-Hi decifit became 17-12, which in turn became 21-17, as the Blue Devils began to find their rhythm, forcing G-Prep to call a timeout and regroup.
The Blue Devils couldn't maintain that momentum, though, dropping possession of the serve, then surrendering three quick points to a ruthless Bullpup attack.
A late effort to regain the ball proved futile, as a Wa-Hi spike wandered just wide of the left boundary to push the Bullpups to their second set win.
Down two sets early and standing on the brink of elimination, the Blue Devils turned it up a notch in the third set, refusing to concede the lead to Gonzaga Prep in the early goings.
The set started in a somewhat sloppy fashion, with both teams serving long multiple times.
Once each team had settled in, though, the third set became a gritty, defensive affair, with both teams making impressive digs and diving saves to keep the ball alive.
Rotert was pleased by the effort her players gave, especially in the third set.
"I think it was just, possibly the last game of the season," she said. "There's a lot of emotion. Our seniors all stepped up and said 'We want to play this. We love this team, we've had a great season, and we want to keep playing.'"
Coach Rotert made a point to commend senior Kaiya Lynch, praising her performance from the wing, as she added some key attacks to keep the Blue Devils in the game.
With the third set tied at 19, though, the levee finally broke for Wa-Hi, as two unforced errors gave the Bullpups a 21-19 lead.
The Blue Devils continued to lock down on defense, but Gonzaga Prep would turn those two points into a 6-1 run to close out the match in straight sets.
Hannah Hair led the Blue Devils in kills, with seven. Jade Ilaoa added six more.
Monica Miller notched 22 assists, with Sarah Wilson tacking on four more.
Miller also added 13 digs to her stat line today, without a single receiving error. Emma McGuire had seven digs, and Mya Wood added six more.
This marks the end of Wa-Hi's volleyball season, as the Blue Devils finish with an overall record of 13-5 and a record of 12-2 in district play.
Looking forward to next season, Rotert was optimistic, but also noted the loss of several seniors this offseason. Six of the 12 players on Wa-Hi's varsity squad are seniors.
However, Rotert also noted: "We have a great underclassman group. Our sub-varsity team did really well this year, so we have a lot to look forward to next year."
Rotert also hinted at a potential star in the making
"Jade Ilaoa did really well tonight," Rotert said. "She's finding her swing, and figuring out how to get around those big blocks."
Ilaoa, as previously noted, notched six kills on the day, good for second-most on the team. As a returning junior on a team which stands to return just two seniors next year, she could very well be a crucial part of the team's offense moving forward.
Rotert closed out with her plans for improvement upon this year's results.
"We'll continue to work on our offense," Rotert said. "I think we have a really good defense, but we'll improve our offense and be a stronger team that way."