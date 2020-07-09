To say that Jill Watkins-Meliah had a decorated athletic career would qualify as an understatement of enormous proportions.
She won 12 varsity letters at Walla Walla High School – four in both volleyball and basketball, and two in both track and field and softball — and played NCAA Division I basketball.
Watkins-Meliah’s four years on the volleyball court were highlighted by a Big Nine second-team performance her junior year and a first-team senior showing.
“Each year we got a little better and it culminated at state,” Watkins-Meliah said. “I liked it a lot.”
Watkins-Meliah was a varsity basketball starter for four seasons.
“My freshman year, Smitty (former head coach Jim Smith) started me at point guard,” Watkins-Meliah said. “It was like being fed to the wolves. I learned a lot.”
The Blue Devils advanced to regionals twice.
Watkins-Meliah was a first-team all-league pick on two occasions and was league MVP her junior year.
“I had no idea what my abilities were (in the beginning),” Watkins-Meliah said. “I had phenomenal teammates my freshman year and that made a huge difference. I was fortunate the upper classmen accepted me.”
Watkins-Meliah qualified for the state track and field championships twice. She posted top-eight finishes in the long jump and triple jump her freshman year, and repeated the feat in the triple jump the following season.
“I had never done track,” Watkins-Meliah said. “It was great for me to do something new. I had knee issues my sophomore year that prevented me from doing my best.”
Watkins-Meliah graced the softball diamond for two regional-qualifying seasons including a trip to state her senior year.
She was an honorable-mention choice as a junior and was Big Nine Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team outfielder in her last hurrah as a Blue Devil.
“(Former coach) Bud Bowman wrote letters of recommendation to multiple schools,” Watkins-Meliah said. “I realized at that point that I loved being part of a team. I was happier playing a team sport.”
After experiencing a “hard time deciding what I wanted to do in college,” and hearing from four-year schools like Lewis-Clark State and Washington, Watkins-Meliah opted to further her basketball career at Colorado State. She was the first or second player off the bench as a freshman, and was hampered by an ACL injury her sophomore and junior campaigns.
The Rams reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament her latter year.
“I loved Fort Collins and the experience of playing college basketball,” Watkins-Meliah said. “The coolest thing was that I got to play with (WNBA star) Becky Hammond, who became the first female assistant coach in the NBA.”
Watkins-Meliah transferred to Florida State and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English Education in 2001. She taught in Atlanta, Ga. and Burbank, Wash. before returning to Walla Walla to teach — first at Garrison Middle School and now Wa-Hi.
Watkins-Meliah was inducted into the Wa-Hi Athletic Hall of Fame while leading the Blue Devil girls basketball program.
“I’m super appreciative to Don Wilkins,” Watkins-Meliah said of the former athletic director and nominator. “I’m honored to be a part of it because their standards are very high. It was special to share it with my team. It feels good to be surrounded by such great company.”
Watkins-Meliah’s affection for her current post is evident.
“I love being in the classroom and connecting with kids,” Watkins-Meliah said. “That’s the biggest thing I miss about coaching. But I’m still able to establish those relationships in the classroom.
“It’s nice to give back to the community that has supported me so well.”