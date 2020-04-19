From Blue Devils to Blues: Wa-Hi seniors Rojas, Segovia-Cruz ready for soccer at Whitman

Michelle Voiland wasted little time recruiting fresh talent for her first season this fall as the head women’s soccer coach here at Whitman College — and she didn’t have to go far.
Barely a month after Whitman announced March 1 that Voiland (a former Oregon State associate head coach, 2008-18) would take over the Blues program, Walla Walla High School seniors Emilia Rojas and Neftali Segovia-Cruz each signed a National Letter of Intent.
Together, Rojas and Segovia-Cruz will go less than three miles north of the Blue Devils to become Blues.
“Emilia is a passionate, hard-working player who brings depth and speed into our backline,” Voiland said. “She plays primarily left back and is a tenacious defender who can also get into the attack. I am excited to welcome her to the team and to Whitman College.
“Nef is an aggressive midfielder,” Voiland said. “Crafty on the ball and quick, she can cover ground both on the attack and in defense. She is an all-around midfielder with great vision and ability to put the ball in the net.
“She brings a fiesty hard-working attitude to the team.”
Voiland is rebuilding a Whitman program that finished last year 4-15 overall, placing seventh out of nine in the Northwest Conference, under interim coach Mike Washington.
Rojas and Segovia-Cruz are coming off a Wa-Hi team that went 10-8 this year with the most wins in program history, including an exciting 1-0 victory here at the Blue Devils field against Ferris in a loser-out playoff of the regional postseason tournament.
Wa-Hi head coach Dana Evans had long seen potential in both Rojas and Segovia-Cruz, and was elated to learn they’ll remain teammates at the collegiate level.
“(I) love it,” Evans said. “What a story. Two phenomenal graduates playing together. l know both of them already had Whitman at the forefront when they were considering college. For both of them to be going there, to keep on being teammates, that’s heartwarming.”
Rojas and Segovia-Cruz really exemplify the label of student-athlete.
Rojas will go after a degree in engineering, and with two younger sisters and a younger brother, she will be the first member of her immediate family to attend college.
“Yeah, it’s kind of a big deal,” said Rojas, a left back in the Wa-Hi defense. “I’m really excited, and I’m a little nervous. One of the reasons I selected Whitman was because it’s so close to my home and my family.”
Rojas liked what Whitman offered towards a career in working for the environment.
“I want to be some sort of engineer with the environment, so I’m thinking something in structural or environmental engineering,” Rojas said. “I’ve always been really interested in math and science — I’ve been taking the hardest math and science classes here at Wa-Hi — and I’ve always wanted to eventually get a career working for the environment, so looking at Whitman, I really looked into their engineering program.”
Not until her second year at Wa-Hi did Rojas really find herself on the soccer field.
“I first played a little bit in the sixth grade and the seventh (here at Garrison Middle School),” said Rojas, who was born near Chicago and then bounced from California to Milton, Ore., to Lewiston before settling here. “But to be honest, I really didn’t like it all that much. When I was a freshman, my friend (Klara Mariscal) had to convince me to play. But I still wasn’t all that sure.
“It wasn’t until my sophomore year that I really understood how I could do a lot better if I just put in more effort,” Rojas said. “So I did, and once I made varsity as a junior, I became a starter. Now, I keep working to make myself better and better.”
Segovia-Cruz, born and raised in College Place, found herself recruited by Whitman with really only two seasons of organized soccer under her belt.
“We kicked the ball around our backyard when I was growing up, but my parents never let us play for a club until I was a lot older,” said Neftali, the oldest of nine Segovia-Cruz kids. “My dad got hurt really bad when he was playing, so he didn’t want that to happen to any of us. We just played at our house all the time.”
“Finally, just a couple of years ago, my little brother (Juan) made his Wa-Hi team as a freshman,” Neftali said. “I still didn’t think soccer was my thing, but then my junior year, I made JV. That was really exciting. I didn’t really have the technical skills. Now, all my siblings are starting to play club soccer.”
Segovia-Cruz used a crash-course in soccer to prepare for the JV tryouts.
“When I decided I wanted to play, I started training with my dad and some of his friends,” Neftali said. “I was able to get on a club team called the Walla Walla United, and play for them, and then right after that I made the Wa-Hi JV.
“I was super excited.”
After Segovia-Cruz spent a year learning the game as a forward for the JV Blue Devils, Evans put her on varsity as the attacking center midfielder.
In the offseason, Segovia-Cruz continues developing her skills with the Walla Walla United.
Soon to take her game to the collegiate level, Segovia-Cruz credits determination for her swift development.
“It’s been about never giving up; the fact that I didn’t really know that much coming in,” Segovia-Cruz said. “I think that helped in the end. I kept pushing myself to improve my skills just to catch up with everybody else. Now, since I’ve already been working hard the last few years, there’s no reason to stop.”
Rojas credits the guidance her coaches have provided along the way.
“I’ve had a lot of support from my coaches,” Rojas said. “I’ll never forget all the help I got from the JV coach (Cindy Gomez) my first year. There was a strong connection, and we really bonded. She and the other coaches have worked to help me realize my potential.
“Plus, my parents are at all my games,” Rojas added. “All the support I’ve gotten from all the adults has really meant a lot. They’ve helped give me this determination to accomplish so much. First, I wanted to become a starter. Then, I wanted to become one of the best defenders in the league. All of that might not have happened without them.”
Speed has helped Rojas develop into a first-rate defender, and she has run track the last three years to improve her footwork.
“They’re both a dream to coach, precisely what a coach is looking for,” Evans said. “Emilia is a great defender, and a real leader on the field. Nef only knows one tempo, and she started playing late, so there was a steep learning curve, but that speaks to the student of the game she is.
“Both of them really contributed to our success on the field.”
Segovia-Cruz plans to study psychology at Whitman.
“Having all these siblings, it’s been interesting how they’ve grown up,” Segovia-Cruz said. “I’ve been really curious how the mind develops. I think it’d be cool to learn more about that. I’d like to be able to work with kids one day, and give back to the community.”
The Wa-Hi girls soccer program, in addition to becoming successful with four straight postseason appearances, has also excelled in the classroom and strived to give back to the community.
In October, the WIAA honored the Blue Devils as its Team of the Month.
Wa-Hi won the award based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community, and earned a commemorative trophy along with $100 donated to the. program.
“During the month of October, the Blue Devils girls soccer team ran its record to 9-4, making it one of the winningest teams in program history,” the WIAA announced. “The stretch included a five-game winning streak.
“Not only has the team put the work in on the soccer field, it has also honored its commitment to give back to the community,” the announcement continued. “At all home games this year, the team collected donation items for ‘The Hub,’ an emergency shelter for homeless youth.
“The Blue Devils also volunteered to help distribute collection bags for the Realtors Annual Care and Share Food Drive benefiting the Salvation Army, the Pantry Shelf, St. Vincent de Paul, and Helpline,” the announcement added. “The team capped off a busy month by honoring local teachers, including a ‘Most Inspiring Teacher’ award which was presented at halftime of the Oct. 15 home match where team members also helped increase awareness and show support for Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink.”
Rojas and Segovia-Cruz have put academics ahead of everything else.
“They’re inquisitive and hard working,” Evans said. “They’re not just successful on the field but great students. They were always completing homework before a game. Their academics was never anything we had to worry about. They’re terrific student athletes, and that’s going to put them in great position to be successful in life.”
Segovia-Cruz has maintained a high grade-point-average her whole life, serving as the role model for her eight younger siblings.
Family, school, soccer — not to mention violin — keep Segovia-Cruz busy, but she has managed her time.
“I always need my planner,” Segovia-Cruz said.
Last year, as a junior, Segovia-Cruz took on the Running Start program at Walla Walla Community College.
Running Start offers eligible high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to attend courses at WWCC and earn college credits.
After splitting her days last year between Wa-Hi and WWCC, along with soccer practices in the fall, Segovia-Cruz opted to go full-time with the Running Start as a senior.
Segovia-Cruz is now prepared to soon graduate with college credits before starting at Whitman.
Meanwhile, Rojas has also had academics atop her priorities.
“I’m really competitive in just about everything, so I’ve always wanted to be an outstanding student,” Rojas said. “That desire pushes me to always do my best in school. And, well, I’m just a book person.
“I have to put in a lot more work during a sports season, especially with all these AP courses I’ve been taking,” Rojas said. “But I’ve always been so determined to maintain that GPA, that it actually feels easy if that makes any sense.”
Even when soccer and track seasons heat up, Rojas refuses to procrastinate with school work.
“When I’m playing sports, I try to put in as much work as I can at school — not so much homework,” Rojas said. “Whatever’s left, I get on it as soon as I can.
“On the day of a game when we have to travel, I find it’s hard to to homework on the bus,” Rojas said, “so I’ll do my homework while the JV is playing.
“The other days, right after practice,” Rojas added, “as soon as I get home, all my focus is on homework. No break for two straight hours.”
An intimidating schedule, yes, but Rojas also realizes the importance of rest each night after homework.
“I make sure to stop at 9 o’clock, and go to sleep,” Rojas said. “That’s big for me, that’s how I do it, that’s my schedule. Nine o’clock is time to sleep. If there is still any homework to do, I’ll find some time later to resume.”
The last month, quarantined with the Wa-Hi campus closed — along with Whitman and every over school in the state — due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rojas and Segovia-Cruz have stayed active and trained at home on their own.
But both look forward to their first team practice at Whitman, and to future seasons together.
“I’m really excited,” Segovia-Cruz said. “I didn’t think I would ever go that far so when the coach first called me, I didn’t know what to expect. And then she invited me to play for them, and I was so excited.
“I had no idea I was going to get a chance to play at Whitman,” Segovia-Cruz said. “I knew I was going to Whitman, even if I didn’t get to play. This is a big bonus for me.”
“I’m thinking this is going to be fun — I had no idea Emilia was going there until after I had committed,” Segovia-Cruz said. “I saw her name there, and then I was super excited. I texted her right away. I was like, ‘I can’t believe we get to play again.’”