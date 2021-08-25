A tough, early childhood is among the obstacles ex-Walla Walla High School athletic standout Gary Winston has successfully hurdled.
Sports is the vehicle Winston — who was recently named athletic director at Richland's Hanford High School — has used to overcome life's struggles. It was, and has been, on full display — as a multi-sport athlete in high school, an NCAA Division I basketball player, and a coach.
"Sports taught me everything about life," the soft-spoken Winston said. "Sports was everything for me.
"I have loving parents that tried to do the best they could to keep me out of harm's way," Winston said.
Winston earned seven varsity letters at Wa-Hi — four on the hardwood and three on the gridiron.
He was an all-state basketball player, a three-time all Mid-Columbia Conference performer, the 2010 Cascade Division Player of the Year, and two-time defensive player of the year.
Winston was an all-league football player as well. He was a receiver, defensive back, and return specialist.
Basketball team highlights included a fourth-place finish in the 2010 Class 4A state basketball tournament.
"It was a great experience — playing with friends and being coached by great men," Winston said. "It was some of the best times of my life."
Winston had initially planned to advance his basketball career at the University of Idaho, but family distress brought him back to town. He attended Walla Walla Community College for one year before launching a four-year run at Portland State University.
"It was not the way I wanted to step into my collegiate career," Winston said. "I felt like I had a lot of weight on my shoulders. I made an emotional decision and left Idaho."
Winston became the 18th player in PSU history to reach 1,000 career points during his final year with the Vikings and was a second-team Big Sky Conference selection his junior year.
"I'm appreciative for my time and opportunity at Portland State," Winston said. "I met some of the best people in the world. I don't regret it."
Winston immersed himself in professional basketball, coaching, and teaching over the next half-dozen years. Dayton High School, Wa-Hi's GEAR program, the local Juvenile Justice Center, and Walla Walla University were among his haunts and set the stage for his desire to be an administrator.
Winston served as the Royal School District's athletic director before his move to the Tri-Cities.
"Never a better place for me to learn and grow," Winston said of Royal. "Veteran AD's I'd been working with encouraged me to apply for (the Hanford) job. I'm familiar with the area and the conference."
Winston said he is huge on relationships and will strive to make the Falcons' program competitive.
"Relationships are the foundation for everything," Winston said. "Every kid is one relationship from success.
"Being competitive starts with development of the kids," Winston said. "It's more about what you become than what you acquire."
And who would know that better than Gary Winston?
"Stick to the script. Don't fold," Winston said. "Stay strong and everything will work out."