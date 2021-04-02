HERMISTON, Ore. — Kaitlyn Flinders won her singles match, but the Walla Walla High School girls tennis team ended up falling to Hermiston 6-1 here Thursday, April 1.
Flinders edged Amy Wooster, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3).
“The girls continue to impress me with their attitude and work ethic," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "Eight of our 10 players are experiencing varsity tennis matches for the first time.
"All of the players are handling each new experience with great composure," Peck added. "As well, they are using each point, game, set and match to gain new knowledge for improvement.
"I am very happy with their effort and their approach to learning.”
The Blue Devils will next play April 13 at Kamiakin.