Second-quarter struggles and poor free-throw shooting doomed the Walla Walla High School girls basketball team in its 2021-22 season opener in the Blue Devil gym on Wednesday night, Dec. 1.
Wa-Hi, which played without regulars Talia Billingsley (injury) and Mariah Locati (illness), managed just four points in the second quarter and made just 9-of-22 free throws in a 52-40 loss to the Ferris Saxons.
The teams played on even terms in the first period. Ferris, led by the six points of Kendall Omlin, edged its way to a 14-13 lead at the quarter break.
Elliot Hencz scored six points in the second quarter and Kayla Jones added five. The Saxons went to intermission up by 11, 28-17.
Lauryn Bergevin keyed a 13-2 Blue Devil run in the third quarter with six points. Her effort helped knot the score at 30-30 heading into the final quarter.
The Saxons got six points apiece from Hencz, Kacey Spink, and Kayla Jones in period four to subdue the Blue Devils.
"We talked about execution at halftime and they did in the third quarter," Wa-Hi coach Morgan Jo Poynor said. "The fourth quarter was about our fitness. It really came to show in the fourth quarter."
The Blue Devils host Greater Spokane League powerhouse Central Valley Friday night at 5:30.
"Our non-league schedule is going to benefit us going into the conference season," Poynor said. "We need to make sure that we get better every game."
