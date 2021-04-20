A Pasco goal in double-overtime here Monday, April 19, broke a scoreless to hand the Walla Walla High School boys soccer team a 1-0 loss.

The Blue Devils (0-6 record) failed to score for the fourth time this season, including the last three games.

Pasco, meanwhile, captured its fourth straight win with the Bulldogs outscoring their opponents a combined 10-1 along the way.

However, the Blue Devils proved to be challenge as they blanked Pasco through regulation and the first overtime period.

Wa-Hi looks for another strong performance Wednesday, when the Blue Devils next play at Chiawana.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.