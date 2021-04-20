A Pasco goal in double-overtime here Monday, April 19, broke a scoreless to hand the Walla Walla High School boys soccer team a 1-0 loss.
The Blue Devils (0-6 record) failed to score for the fourth time this season, including the last three games.
Pasco, meanwhile, captured its fourth straight win with the Bulldogs outscoring their opponents a combined 10-1 along the way.
However, the Blue Devils proved to be challenge as they blanked Pasco through regulation and the first overtime period.
Wa-Hi looks for another strong performance Wednesday, when the Blue Devils next play at Chiawana.