LEWISTON — Jacob Coram drilled eight 3-pointers, all his scoring on the way to a game-high 24 points for Walla Walla High School, and the undefeated Blue Devils lit up Eastmont on their way to a 70-55 Wa-Hi victory here at Lewis-Clark State College on Thursday in opening-round prep boys basketball action at the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The 6-foot-3 Coram already had three 3-pointers by the end of the first quarter as the Blue Devils (5-0 record) limited Eastmont to a pair of baskets for an early an 18-point lead, and Wa-Hi cruised the rest of the way.
Wa-Hi’s 6-foot-4 Michael Cornia finished with 14 points, fresh off his record-setting 45 — the most in Blue Devil history — on Saturday at Southridge, and sophomore Diego Jaques had 12 here.
The Blue Devils are back at it here this afternoon with a semifinal against Clarkston starting at 4:30 p.m.
Clarkston edged Moscow, 58-55, in the first round.