LEWISTON — A sharp-shooting Rian Clear connected on 8 of 17 from the field (including a 3-pointer), and was also 4-for-4 at the free throw for the Walla Walla High School girls, finishing with a game-high 21 points as the Blue Devils pulled away for a 47-28 victory over Eastmont to open up Avista Holiday prep basketball tournament play here on Thursday at Lewis-Clark State College.
The Blue Devils (4-1 record) were up 27-17 by halftime, Clear already with 12 points and teammate Monica Miller hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, and Wa-Hi practically doubled its lead with a dominating third.
Miller wound up scoring 11 points.
Now having won their last three games, the Blue Devils are back at it here this afternoon with a semifinal against Clarkston starting at 3 p.m.
Clarkston crushed Moscow, 58-20, in opening round action here.