PASCO — Walla Walla High School's girls tennis team managed to win one match, but fell to Chiawana 6-1 in their season-opening meet here Wednesday, March 31.
Audra Walmsley and Kaitlyn Flinders won in doubles play, 6-4, 6-3, for Wa-Hi, but Chiawana took everything else.
Nevertheless, Blue Devils coach Keven Peck saw some things to build on after the long hiatus and his team back in action during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have been impressed with the girls’ attitude and perseverance through a very unusual and challenging start to our season," Peck said. "We haven’t had much court time together. We just have to be patient and find the positives.
"After their matches, each player did a great job of identifying strengths in their play," Peck said. "Those will be the building blocks for future matches.”
The Blue Devils are back at it Thursday in Hermiston.
“We are playing tennis again and that is step one," Peck said. "We need to get back to drilling to gain some confidence and momentum.
"This is a great group," Peck added. "They have already shown they are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”