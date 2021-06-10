For the second night in a row, Walla Walla High School's girls basketball team fell short of a huge upset.
The Blue Devils went to the fourth quarter here Wednesday, June 9, only trailing Chiawana 25-23.
Three weeks ago in Pasco, the Riverhawks had crushed them, 63-32.
But the rematch saw Wa-Hi run out of gas in the final minutes, coming away with a 37-26 loss.
It was much like Tuesday's rematch with Kennewick here, with the Blue Devils falling 38-35 three weeks after the Lions had doubled up on them.
Wa-Hi (1-12 record) will finish this season here June 16, when it hosts Hermiston after the battle with Chaiwana on Wednesday.
"It was hard-fought game throughout," Blue Devils coach Morgan Jo Poynor said Wednesday.
Lauryn Bergevin hit a couple of 3-pointers for the Blue Devils (1-12 record) in the first half on her way a team-high 11 points. She had 10 by intermission, with Wa-Hi up 17-16.
"(She) bit some big shots to keep it tight and give us a lead going into halftime," Poynor said. "We did a great just controlling the tempo and slowing the game down."
Wa-Hi struggled scoring the rest of the game, but hung with Chiawana through the third quarter before the Riverhawks managed to escape.
"Chiawana came out in the second half and really played great defense and hit some timely 3's to stretch their lead," Poynor said. "(I) love that the girls are fighting and never giving up."