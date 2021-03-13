KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High School's cross country teams competed against and lost to both Chiawana and Hanford at Lawrence Scott Park's three-mile course on Saturday.
Even in defeat, Wa-Hi coach Mike Locati expressed satisfaction with the effort of his boys team.
"We did not have a real good day but those will happen," Locati said. "They have run very well the last couple meets and this one just wasn't there.
"I'm confident we'll rebound next week when we run in Richland," Locati said. "Brody (Hartley) just got beat at the finish as he ran a very smart race. He has been sick and hasn't run for a few days. I know he still didn't feel well, but he fought a good fight."
The girls welcomed Ella Nelson back on Saturday for her first race of the season, Locati said. She made the most of her opportunity by finishing first. Sariah Hepworth was second.
"We were missing three of our varsity girls," Locati said. "It was bittersweet. We ran well up front. (We) could have beaten both teams if we would have been in full strength. We'll pick up the pieces next week and finish the season strong."
The Blue Devils have two meets remaining — Richland this coming week and the District Championships in Hermiston the following week.