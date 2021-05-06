Walla Walla High School's girls tennis team mustered a pair of wins in doubles, but Chiawana took the rest to wrap up the Blue Devils season with a 5-2 loss Wednesday, May 5, at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Michelle Foster and Lauren Adams together won their match for Wa-Hi (1-10 record), as did Amilia Gutierrez and Kaitlyn Flinders.
“We finished the season with some strong performances," Blue Devils coach Keven Peck said. "The matches were played better than the scores reflect.
"Two senior played their final matches today, Michelle Foster and Caitlin Carvalho," he said. "We thank them for their contribution and leadership and wish them the best their next great adventure."
Peck also saw improvements up and down his roster.
"Each player was able to reflect on where they were when the season started and how far they have come in just a short seven weeks," Peck said. "I am really proud of the progress this team has made. The season has been challenging and humbling at times. However, no matter what was put in front of them, this team took it head on and maintained a great work ethic and attitude.”