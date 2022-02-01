Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team surrendered two baskets in the final minute of the fourth quarter and dropped a 74-71 decision to Chiawana in a Mid-Columbia Conference game on Tuesday night, Feb. 1, in the Blue Devil gym.
The Riverhawks escaped town 8-5 in the MCC and 11-6 overall.
Wa-Hi is 7-7 and 8-9.
Forward Camden McCollaugh — who ended the night with 22 points — scored eight in the first quarter, but the Blue Devils trailed 16-12 after one.
The teams combined for 48 points in the second quarter. Ken Higgins hoisted three treys, Diego Jaques equaled Higgins with nine points in the period, and McCollough added seven that helped Wa-Hi draw even at halftime, 38-38.
Jaques and Dillon Wasser scored seven points apiece in the third quarter. They had three field goals apiece including one trey and the Blue Devils went to the fourth quarter up by a deuce, 58-56.
Eight more points from Jaques in the fourth quarter kept Wa-Hi close, but he came up just short on a 3-point try from the left wing in the closing seconds that would have tied the contest.
Jaques scored a game-high 26 points. Wasser added 11 for the Blue Devils.
Connor Mendez paced Chiawana with 24 points
Wa-Hi travels to Spokane Thursday for a nonleague match up with Ferris.
