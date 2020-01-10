Walla Walla High School celebrated its "women in sport" at Friday evening ceremonies in the Blue Devil Gym immediately following the Wa-Hi girls' victory over Hermston.
Marda McClenny, Washington State Coaches Hall of Fame member, presented her 1979 Blue Devil girls state champions on the 40th anniversary of the accomplishment.
Sheri Bates, drew praise from McClenny for being a great rebounder and defender.
Charlotte Klizer, mother of hall of fame inductee Hope Klicker, was recalled as a player 'that really blocked out' on the boards.
Patty Frick was a 'great post player' for the 79 champions.
Stacey Gullingsrud was praised by McClenny for blocking up the middle in the 79 Blue Devil Zone.
Debbie Reser was 'a great shooter from anywhere.'
Nedra Rhoads was 'great energy off the bench'.
Lisa Rhoads brought 'contagious energy'.
Terry Stadler was 'expert from the baseline.'
Linda Sigurdaon, Devvi Yeend, and Michelle Testerman played roles in the 79 run but were unable to attend the Friday festivities.
McClenny praised the support that the team received from then principal Dick Neher, assistant coach, Dick Poole, and former head coach Charlotte Wirth, who was credited with building the 79 team.
"It was a very special team," McClenny said. "Charlotte put the team together, I let them play and stayed out of the way."
The 1979 state champions defeated Battle Ground 57-45 for the title, but beyond that McClenny praised them "for going on in life to be shining lights for others."
The Wa-Hi Hall of Fame unanimously elected two Blue Devil softball standouts and inducted them Friday night.
Hope Klicker, a 2011 graduate, and Alyson Ambler, class of 2012, were honored and their contributions to the Blue Devil softball program were noted.
Klicker was the player of the year in 2010 and Ambler was player of the year in 2011.
Both were on the 2011 Blue Devil state Championship team that blanked all four opponents and defeated Marysville-Pilchuck 1-0 for the title.
Klicker went on to play four years at College of Charleston amassing the second most pitching wins, 69 with a perfect game, in school history.
Ambler played four years as a pitcher and first baseman at the University of Conneticut, leading the team in home runs in her senior season.