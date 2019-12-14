PASCO — Walla Walla High School battled back from a nine point halftime deficit to tie Pasco 35-35 after three quarters here Saturday in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action.
Pasco's Aniiyah Heavens scored nine of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter and sparked a decisive 19-13 Bulldog run to give the Bulldogs a 54-48 win over the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils dug themselves a 12-8 deficit after one. The Bulldogs continued to pull away and went to intermission up 29-20.
Mia Huxoll made all four of her free throws and scored a bucket to lead a Wa-Hi third quarter comeback.
Huxoll scored six in the period, Rian Clear added five and the Blue Devils came all the way back to knot the game at 35-35.
Heavens went off in the fourth and the Bulldogs converted nine-of-13 free throws in the quarter and scored 19 points to negate Clear's seven points and pull out the 54-48 win.
Clear led the Blue Devils with 18 points and Huxoll finished with 16. Karyssa Olivares chipped in eight.
Wa-Hi drops to 0-1 in the MCC, 1-1 overall and hosts Hanford in a MCC battle Friday.
Bulldogs 54, Blue Devils 48
WA-HI (48) — Bergevin, Williams, Jausoro , Ogden 4, Clear 18, Miller 2, Olivares 8, Huxoll 16.
PASCO (54) — Lepe 3, Lopez, Groce 8, MacKey 7, Landoni, Maiden 9, Nelson 5, Heavens 22.
Wa-Hi;8;12;15;13;—;48
Pasco;12;17;6;19;—;54
3-point goals — WW (Clear), Psc 6 (heavens 2, Maiden 2). Total fouls - WW 24, Psc 19. Fouled out - WW (Ogden).