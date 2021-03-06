Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer didn't have a lot to say after his Walla Walla High football team fell to Kamiakin, 32-7, on Friday, March 5, at Martin Field next to Borleske Stadium.
"I talked to the players and they've got to play loose, go out there and do their jobs," Lupfer said. "They were nervous. We just didn't put ourselves in a position to win the ballgame.
"We made mistakes offensively and defensively," he said. "I was positive with the kids. I want them to be critical of themselves, and take constructive criticism.
"Overall, this loss falls on me as head coach," Lupfer said. "We have to do a better job of putting them in a position to win football games."
The Blue Devils trailed the Braves 19-7 at halftime, and were right in the game until the end of the third quarter, Lupfer said.
Wa-Hi stripped the ball and appeared to have a turnover, but the Kamiakin player was deemed down and the Braves kept the ball.
"That was the straw that broke our back," Lupfer said. "After that, everything just kind of went south.
"Take nothing away from Kamiakin, they did a really good job. They did a good job game-planning for us.
"We just didn't play well," Lupfer said. "We didn't execute, and we didn't do what we prepared to do doing the week. We just have to do a better job of coaching, bottom line."
Parents of Wa-Hi's senior players were able to watch from the Martin Field stands, with many more watching from outside the fences, Lupfer said.
"We had a really good turnout for the game," he said.
Next up, the Blue Devils (1-1) head to Hermiston on Friday, March 12.
"They're a good football team," Lupfer said. "They've got a good offensive line, and a good defensive line. They've got a really good quarterback and their running back is huge.
"It'll be another huge challenge for us."