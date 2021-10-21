Walla Walla High's slowpitch softball team opened up District 8 postseason play with a 10-2 win over Shadle Park at Murr Field on Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Blue Devils got on the scoreboard in the first inning, as Sara Justice led off with a double off the left-field fence.
Tallulah Sickles followed with a deep-center sacrifice fly, moving Justice to third.
Kyle Kemp singled to bring in Justice, and Raquel Justice hit into a fielder's choice and Aliah Mendiola reached on an error.
With two outs, Clarabell Hall delivered an RBI single to left to give Wa Hi a lead it would never relinquish.
After a single run by Shadle Park in the second, the Blue Devils answered with single runs in their halves of the second and third innings to lead 4-1.
Shadle narrowed the score in the fourth with a single run.
In the sixth inning, Wa-Hi's Madison Worden led off with a single, and Sara Justice followed with her third hit of the day.
With no outs and runners on first and second, Tallulah Sickles doubled to left, scoring Wardon and moving Justice to third. Kemp was then intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs.
Raquel Justice hit a sacrifice fly, moving all the runners up and making the score 6-2. Mendiola was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.
Hall then had an infield fielder's choice to score Sickles.
Wa-Hi went on to score three more runs in its half of the sixth, highlighted by an RBI single to left by catcher Emilie Lawrence giving the Blue Devils the final margin of victory.
Wa-Hi next plays this Saturday at 11 a.m.against Mt Spokane at University High School as the District 8 playoffs continue.
All four teams that won first round games, Wa-Hi, Hermiston, Mt. Spokane and University, qualified for the state tournament next weekend in Yakima, and play for seeding to state.
