RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's track and field teams enjoyed victories over Hanford and Chiawana at Fran Rish Stadium on Wednesday, April 21.
"What a day!" Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. "There are few times that I run out of words, but tonight was one of those nights, where our kids were so amazing! I just don't have enough incredible things to say about them."
Wa-Hi's boys downed the Falcons, 92-53, and the Riverhawks, 85-60, while the girls routed Hanford, 106-44, and Chiawana, 108-42.
"The day started off with a huge throw by Mike Cornia in the javelin," Hisaw said of Cornia's throw of 185 feet, 1 inch, a personal best by 24 feet. "And from there, we just took off. Grady Lemma and Eliana Coburn followed up next with lifetime best times in the 110- and 100-meter hurdles!
Our energy was fantastic all day and this group of kids is so dang competitive!"
Braden Hisaw won the boys' 800 meters in 2:00.49, with Peter Prudente coming in third in 2:06.08.
Blue Devil sophomore Brody Hartley won the 1,600 in 4:27.46, with Prudente second in 4:38.39, and Hartley also won the 3,200 in 10:16.06.
In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Lemma came in second in 14.96, with Jake Hisaw fourth in 17.09, and Lemma was also second in the 300 hurdles in 39.40 with Noah Bruce fourth in 44.12.
Wa-Hi's boys 400 relay of Brady Kinney, Lemma, Cyrus Wearstler and Dash Sirmon won in 43.50, while the 1,600 relay of Kinney, Wearstler, Braden Hisaw and Lemma won in 3:32.15.
In the shot put, Wa-Hi's Cornia finished second at 43-02.75, followed by teammate Edward Vu in third at 42-10.
Vu won the discus with a throw of 128-10, and Jackson Leinweber came in third at 120-05.
Cornia's previously mentioned 185-1 throw won the javelin, with Sirmon second at 176-03, and Sirmon was third in the high jump at 6-feet even.
In the triple jump, Logan Ashbeck led a Blue Devils' top-three sweep at 37-09.75, followed by PRs by teammates Diego Jacquez at 37-08 and Isaiah Roberson third at 36-10.75.
On the girls side, Wa-Hi Ashlyn Nielsen came in second in the 200 meters in 27.72, a PR.
Ava Nelson won the 400 in 1:03.70, followed by Talia Billingsley in second in 1:04.48.
In the 800 meters, Blue Devil senior Ella Nelson won in 2:16.06, followed by teammates Sariah Hepworth in second in 2:28.97 and Carly Martin third in 2:30.57.
Hepworth won the 1,600 in 5:32.72, and Nelson won the 3,200 in 11:46.95.
Eliana Coburn led a Wa-Hi top-three sweep in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.37, followed by Billingsley in 17:46 and Alexis Nielsen in 17.69, and Alexis Nielsen finished second in the 300 hurdles in 54.51 and Kianna Patton third in 55.20.
The Blue Devil girls 400 relay of Ashlyn Nielsen, Billingsley, Jennifer Huntsman and Cami Martin won in 52.27, and the 800 relay of Ashlyn Nielsen, Huntsman, Gianna Smith and Carly Martin won in 1:55.26.
And Wa-Hi's 1,600 relay of Hepworth, Ava Nelson, Ella Nelson and Billingsley won in 4:17.31.
Taryn Bohanan finished second in the girls shot put with a throw of 31-09, and won the javelin at 137-02 as well as the high jump at 5-02.
Coburn was second in the high jump at 5-feet even.
Ashely Inglis was third in the discus at 86-08, and teammates Huntsman and Sydney Patton finished second and third in the long jump in 15-06 and 15-02, respectively.
And Wa-Hi's Madeline Jacobson won the triple jump at 34-07.75.
"What also really impresses me, is our balance," coach Hisaw said. "We don't truly have a 'bad' event. We may not get a first-place finish, but our kids fight and scratch and claw for a second and third place — they know the importance of those points, too!
"I thought Brody Hartley, Peter Prudente, Sariah Hepworth and Olivia Isenhower were fantastic in the 1,600," he said. "All had either season best or lifetime bests.
"Our field event kids were fantastic today!" Hisaw said. "They probably had the most PRs as a collective group on the team today. They just seem to thrive off each other! And they were just fantastic.
"The two best girls field event performances of the day were Taryn Bonanon in the javelin, with a great throw of 137-2, and Maddie Jacobson with a triple jump of 134-7. Terrific marks by two great senior ladies.
"We also went 5-0 in the relays — yes....we won every one of them!" he said. "That's really special!
"Finally, I'm so thrilled with the combination of our upperclassmen leadership and our underclassmen competitiveness," Hisaw said. "Our older kids are doing a remarkable job of leading our younger kids on how to handle themselves, get warmed up, manage time, etc. And our younger kids are following right along and competing their tails off! It really is neat to see!
"I wouldn't also do this justice without mentioning that fact our boys and girls 4x400 relay teams are also leading the state in the 3A classification!"
The Blue Devils host the final regular-season meet of the season next Thursday, April 29.
"If our boys and girls teams sweep Kennewick and Southridge, for the first time in school history, (Wa-Hi would) not only win the regular season title at the same time, but our boys and girls teams would also do this while going undefeated!" Hisaw said. "So we are chasing history and trying to write a new chapter in it! I just love these kids and can't say enough great things about our amazing coaching staff! The Big Blue Train is rolling!