RICHLAND — Walla Walla High's volleyball team placed third at the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) tournament on Saturday, March 27.
The Blue Devil entered the tournament ranked third, and opened against No. 2 Chiawana. The Riverhawks to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 victory.
Wa-Hi then faced Kennewick for third place, and won in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18.
"The girls played hard all season and got so much better," Blue Devils coach Christina Dove said. "Our program was fairly young this year, but we showcased some beautiful volleyball this season. We play in a tough league, and should be proud to end in the top bracket of the MCC and play against the best teams."
Against Kennewick, Emma McGuire had 11 kills and a block for Wa-Hi, which finished the season 10-5.
Becky Merca dished out 19 assists and had eight digs and three kills, Mya Wood came up with 11 digs, and Kylee Porier had 11 kills and five blocks.
Jade Ilaoa had nine Blue Devil kills as well as 17 digs and two aces, Sofia Glaus handed out 16 assists and had two aces, Eden Glaus had six kills and four digs, and Kasey Wegner had five kills and three aces.
"Although our goal was to beat Chiawana and face Richland in the championship match, we are happy to end our season on a solid win," Dove said.
