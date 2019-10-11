Before a Pink Night crowd, out to help Walla Walla High School’s volleyball team raise money for the local cancer center, the first-place Blue Devils put on a show.
Hannah Hair scored 10 kills, served four aces, made five blocks and hustled after six digs for Wa-Hi, Jade Illaoa was good for six kills, two aces and 11 digs, Isabelle Gardea added five kills and two blocks, and Monica Miller dished 15 assists and made six digs.
Together — and with Richland (8-0 in the Mid-Columbia Conference) idle — the Blue Devils took sole possession of first place in the MCC with a 25-21, 25-11, 26-24 sweep of Hermiston.
“Huge thank you to the community and our crowd for coming out for our Pink Night and supporting our efforts to raise money for the local cancer center,” said Tracy Rotert, head coach of the now 9-0 Blue Devils. “Tonight was a battle and one in which I am very proud of the team for fighting for every point.
“We had some of the best hustle plays I’ve seen, which just electrified our team,” Rotert said. “Set 3, we changed a few things, had some miscommunications, and let Hermiston run a bunch of points on us. We were down, 16-21, but the girls continued to play to win and they pulled off an amazing win.”
The Blue Devils will next play on Tuesday at winless Pasco starting at 7 p.m.