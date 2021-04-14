PASCO — Walla Walla High starter Tallulah Sickels dominated Pasco in the opener of a softball twin bill on Tuesday, April 14, striking out 14 Bulldogs in a 17-0 victory.
Jazmyn Paul pitched a complete-game in the nightcap for the Blue Devils, and had three hits to help her cause, as Wa-Hi completed the doubleheader sweep, 15-2.
"Our players were looking forward to getting back on the field after some time off for spring break and our bats were ready to go right from the get-go," Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said, as Wa-Hi batter racked up 27 hits on the bill.
Taylor McGill had four hits in the opener to lead the Blue Devils, with Sickels adding three to go with her work in the circle.
"Tallulah pitched a great game with 14 strikeouts, while going 3-for-4 at the plate," McHie said. "She just continues to get stronger and stronger."
"Taylor had a big first game for us as she continues to battle back from injuries she sustained during a really successful soccer season," McHie said. "We moved her into the leadoff spot and she delivered, going 4-for-5 with three RBI.
"I really like our depth this year," he said. "After an at-bat in the second game, we gave Taylor a rest and Sydney McCauley moved to third and did a great job for us on defense and offense."
Paul struck out four Bulldogs in the nightcap.
"Jazmyn Paul had a really strong outing in game two," McHie said. "She kept Pasco off balance while helping herself at the plate by going 3-for-3.
"We got Emily Larson back from injury this week, and she is working her way into game shape," he said. "She went 1-for-2 in game two and is determined to make an impact for us."
Wa-Hi, 5-1 on the season, next hosts Chiawana on Tuesday, April 20.