The Blue Devil girls picked up a big win on Tuesday evening, downing the Southridge Suns, 51-38, in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
“We came out stronger than we have previously this season,” Wa-Hi coach Morgan Jo Poynor said, “and it was nice that we were able to get all the kids on the court.”
The Blue Devils came out swinging in the first half, suffocating the Suns’ offense with tight pressure in the halfcourt and turning any and all inlet passes into the post into turnovers going the other way.
While their aggressive defense did create some early foul trouble, the trade-offs were worth it, as Wa-Hi took advantage of the created opportunities to push what was a 12-9 lead at the end of the first period into a 25-11 bludgeoning by the half.
“It’s hard to get the kids motivated to play a team they beat by a lot the first time, but they responded, and we were able to take control of the game,” Poynor said.
The first time the Blue Devils and Suns squared off this season, Wa-Hi took a 78-25 result back to the team bus.
The Southridge girls put up a much better fight in this game, pestering the Blue Devil offense throughout the game.
But the Blue Devils never let the pressure get to them.
“It’s something we practice every day,” Poynor said. “We talk about getting comfortable with the pressure, and the more we practice it, the better we get at it.”
That tight defensive pressure is much easier to deal with when a team has a player like Wa-Hi’s Rian Clear.
Clear is averaging 22.0 points per game on the year, good for third in the state among all classes, but her contributions go beyond scoring.
In this game in particular, Clear demonstrated her court vision and flair for passing, as the Suns had her double-teamed for most of the game. And she devoted her efforts to spreading the floor and creating opportunities for her teammates to score.
“She’s an overwhelming talent,” Poynor said. “You recognize her right away on the floor. (Southridge) did a good job of containing her, for the most part, but she was still able to find her teammates and get to the rack.”
Two of those teammates stood out on the night.
“Monica Miller has been a force for us,” Poynor said. “She’s been stepping up, moving the ball up the court and being able to create, Emmy Ogden was able to finish well tonight, and Rian was able to assist them, as well, so it was a really good team win.”
Senior center Mia Huxoll left the game after a pair of Southridge girls collided with her in the post on a rebound attempt. Her status after the game was unknown.
Clear finished the game with 19 points, while Ogden added ten more.
Wa-Hi moves to 10-4 overall and 6-4 in MCC play, placing the Blue Devils in a tie with Pasco (9-4, 6-4) for third in the MCC.
The Richland Bombers (7-8, 6-5) come to town on Friday in a game with huge playoff implications, as the Bombers sit half a game back of the Blue Devils and Bulldogs, with the last among them finding themselves on the outside looking in at the two that will advance to the District 8 tournament.
Blue Devils 51, Suns 38
SOUTHRIDGE (38) — French 8, Martin 8, Connors 7, Ball 6, Duran 4, Crum 3, Molt 2.
WALLA WALLA (51) — Clear 19, Ogden 10, Miller 9, L. Bergevin 6, Billingsley 2, Jausoro 2, Olivares 2.
Southridge 9 2 10 17 — 38
Wa-Hi 12 13 11 15 — 51
3-pt field goals — SHS 4 (Martin 2); WWHS 1 (Ogden 1). Fouls — SHS 14 (Ball, Martin 3); WWHS 12 (Miller, Huxoll 3).