YAKIMA — Walla Walla High’s Class 3A state volleyball tournament came to an end Thursday morning, Nov. 18, with a five-set loss to Bainbridge Island.
The Blue Devils dropped the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-23, before rallying with 25-11 and 25-22 victories to set up the decisive fifth set.
The Spartans then advanced with a 15-8 victory.
Wa-Hi was the lone Class 3A Mid-Columbia Conference team in the tournament.
Bainbridge advanced to play Ferndale, losing in three sets, and then fell to Bishop Blanchet in four sets to end the Spartans’ run.
The Bllue Devils finish their season with a 14-5 overall record, 12-3 in MCC play.
