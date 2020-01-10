KENNEWICK — Coming off a 55-42 victory over Hermiston Friday, Walla Walla traveled to the Lions Den here Saturday to battle Kennewick in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action.
The 3A Lions edged the Blue Devils 59-52 to take over first place in the MCC with a 7- 1 record.
The Blue Devils could never quite get over the hump. The Lions squeezed out a 14-13 lead after one and slowly added to the lead. Improving the lead to 29-25 at the half.
The third-quarter nemesis struck the Blue Devils again. The Lions out scored Wa-Hi 14-11 in the third to take a seven-point lead, 43-36, to the fourth.
The two teams matched baskets, but the Blue Devils could not cut into the lead as the Lions emerged with the 59-52 win.
Melanie McBee led all scorers with 18 points for the Lions. Aislin Fiander chipped in 16.
Rian Clear led the Blue Devils with 16. Monica Miller did a little bit of everything for Wa-Hi. Miller posted a double, double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and she led the Blue Devils with five assists.
Mia Huxoll gave the Blue Devils three in double digits with a 10-point performance.
Walla Walla High School celebrated ‘women in sports night’ here Friday with a 17-3 second quarter run in Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball action.
The Blue Devils survived a third-quarter scare to go on and post a 55-42 win over Hermiston.
Wa-Hi opened, behind seven points from Emmalynn Ogden, a 15-2 lead over the Bulldogs in the first four minutes. Hermiston responded and the Blue Devils went cold as the Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 10-2 run and trailed Wa-Hi 17-12 after one.
“I think we began to believe it was going to be a blow out,” Blue Devil coach Morgan Jo Poynor said of the first period. “They turned up the defensive pressure and we didn’t handle it.”
The second quarter was the Clear show. Clear scored 11 in the quarter and the Blue Devils appeared to put this one away with a 17-3 run to go to intermission up 34-15.
The Bulldogs had other ideas as they held Wa-Hi to six third-quarter points, but could only score 13.
“We’ve been struggling in the third quarter,” Poynor continued. “The media (SWX had the game on television) timeout helped. We were able to be more precise after the media timeout.”
“We get into lulls,” senior Wa-Hi guard Kysa Jausoro said. “It is my role to keep us calm and to play my hardest. We had to calm down and play our game.”
The Blue Devils opened the fourth with buckets from Clear and Ogden to run the lead to 44-30 with 6:30 to play. The Blue Devils ran the lead to 53-34 following a Karyssa Olivares bucket with 1:45 to go.
An 8-2 Bulldog run came up short over the last 1:45 and the Blue Devils closed out the 55-42 win.
“The girls had a hard time getting into rhythm with all the media timeouts,” Poynor said. “But it gave the coaches more time to instruct.”
Jazlyn Romero led the Bulldogs with 16. Katelyn Heideman drained two NBA range triples to finish with eight.
“I gave her (Heideman) space because she didn’t drive,” Jausoro said of her defensive assignment. “When she hit a couple, I got up on her.”
Clear led the Blue Devils with 20 and Ogden chipped in 11. Jaruso played her studying roll with seven rebounds and three assists.
“We showed good perserverance and got the win,” Jausoro concluded. “We’re struggling to be super confident. We’ll gain more confidence as we get more good wins.”
Wa-Hi drops to 4-4 in MCC play with the weekend split, and will host Pasco Tuesday in an attempt to avenge an earlier loss.
Lions 59, Blue Devils 52
WA-HI (52) — Bergevin 1, Lyons, Jausoro 4, Ogden 2, Clear 16, Miller 13, Olivares 6, Huxoll 10. Totals 17 13-21 52.
KENNEWICK (59) — Av. Finder 7, Short, Ai. Finder 16, Thornton 9, McBee 18, Gebers 9. Totals 21 10-14 59.
Wa-Hi 13 12 11 16 — 52
Kennewick 14 15 14 16 — 59
3-point goals — WW 5 (Clear 2), KeHS 7 (Ai. Fiander 3). Total fouls — WW 14, KeHS 14. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — WW 37 (Miller 12), KeHS 21 (Ai. Fiander 6, Thornton 6). Turnovers — WW 19, KeHS 10. Assists — WW 9 (Miller 5), KeHS na.
Blue Devils 55, Bulldogs 42
HERMISTON (42) — Heideman 8, M. Young 3, Ray 11, Feigum, Seavert, Kessell, Dowdy, Hernandez 2, Romero 16, B. Young 2. Totals 14 7-13 42.
Wa-Hi (55) — Bergevin 6, Billingsley, Lyons 4, Jausoro, Ogden 11, Clear 20, Miller 6, Diaz, Olivares 4, Huxoll 4. Totals 23 6-11 55.
Hermiston 12 3 13 14 — 42
Wa-Hi 17 17 6 15 — 55
3-point goals — Herm 7 (Romero 4), WW 3 (Ogden, Clear, Miller). Total fouls — Herm 10, WW 13. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — Herm 27 (Romero 8), WW 38 (Miller 7, Huxoll 7, Jausoro 7). Turnovers — Herm 14, WW 20. Assists — Herm 8 (M. Young 5), WW 15 (Olivares 4).