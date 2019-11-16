FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Walla Walla High School swimmer Laurel Skorina's record-breaking junior year was rewarded with a trip to the state finals this weekend for the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke here at the King County Aquatic Center.
Wa-Hi also had Felicity Matson at state for the Adaptive 50 Freestyle.
Preliminaries here on Friday saw Skorina place 15th in the freestyle with her season-best time of 54.26 seconds, and 11th in the backstroke with a 59.37 — a week after breaking the district record with a 59.21 — qualifying to swim both events again here on Saturday.
Skorina would finish state 15th in the freestyle with a 54.81, and then 12th on a 1.00.13 backstroke.
Meanwhile, Matson placed ninth in the Adaptive 50 Free with a time of 1:56.67.
"Laurel has shown incredible resilience this season after having surgery on her finger in September," Wa-Hi coach Nancy Rose said. "She wasn't cleared to use her arms or compete until half way through the season. In spite of this, she swam her lifetime best time in the 100 Backstroke at Districts. With all the extra kick and core workouts in September, her great walls have gotten even better."
Skorina finishes her junior year as one of the fifteen fastest sprint swimmers in the state, and will look to build on her record-setting results in her senior year.