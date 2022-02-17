Wa-Hi wrestling coach Jacob Butenhoff has called the Blue Devil wrestling room home most of his life.
This season, Butenhoff has four Wa-Hi boys and a girl headed to Mat Classic XXXIII at the Tacoma Dome for the Class 3A competition Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19.
The Blue Devils are ranked in the top 10 in the state, and Butenhoff says Wa-Hi hasn't seen a state wrestling contingent this strong since the 1990s.
"It's been fun to see where these guys are at right now as they're starting to peak," Butenhoff said. "If these guys go out and do their job, like I know they can and will, we should be able to make some big noise at the Dome."
Leading the Blue Devils is senior Jake Humphrey, who won the regional tournament championship at 170 pounds last weekend in Hermiston.
This is his third trip to state, after finishing second as a freshman and seventh as a sophomore before last year's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Humphrey has his sights set on a state title this weekend.
"This year I'm shooting to win it all," he said of his final Mat Classic. "I feel pretty confident, we've worked hard. This will probably be my last tournament, as I go and play football in college (at Montana Western), so I'm pretty confident in this year's tournament."
"He's our first regional champ that we've had in a couple decades," Butenhoff said. "Jake is one of the strongest kids I've ever met and ever coached. He's real explosive and is able to get in deep on shots, an absolute brute. I don't think there's too many guys in the state that really want to feel him once they've tangled up."
Kemp finished fourth at the regional tourney at 120 pounds.
"My only goal is to make it to state, and I did it, so whatever goes down this week goes down!" she said.
Kemp began wrestling as a freshman, and said the experience has been good for her.
"It's been pretty great, my confidence level as a person has gone up," she said. "The best goal I have is possibly making it on the podium."
"She's just got a motor, she's doesn't like to lose," Butenhoff said. "If she gives up a point it's no big deal, she gets back after it and keeps wrestling to score."
The Blue Devils send two grapplers at 152 pounds, which is unusual, Butenhoff said, as junior Drew Humphrey and sophomore Carter O'Dell head to Tacoma.
"We doubled up there, that's kind of a unique thing," Butenhoff said. "Most teams don't have two kids in the same weight class that they're taking, so that was a fun gamble that we had and it worked out the way we thought it would. The boys wrestled hard."
Drew Humphrey finished fourth at 152 pounds at the regional tournament.
"He's a spider, he's got long arms, long limbs," Butenhoff said. "He does things you just can't teach. He understands wrestling to an incredible level."
Humphrey took advantage of the last year, training with his brother Jake.
"The COVID year was really good for me," Drew Humphrey said. "My brother and me drilled a lot, he's been to state multiple times, and he's probably been the biggest person to my success.
"This year, we've just had a good year," he said. "This week we just put it all together. I have the bracket set up perfect for me, I'm looking to win it."
O'Dell finished fifth at 152 pounds last weekend.
"He's got a real mean running double leg blast that gets the head right in the chest and runs his feet through guys," Butenhoff said, "and if they try to stop him he usually throws them from there."
"Being a sophomore and going to state is kind of crazy," O'Dell said. "I feel good, I'm going to go in and do the best that I can, and see what I can get out of it.
"I have a couple good people in my bracket," he said. "Obviously, I'm trying to win state, but I'm going to go in there and do my best, try to get on the podium."
Junior Caso second lost to a two-time state champ to take second at regional at 145 pounds.
"He's a wizard on his feet," Butenhoff said. "He puts himself into some real funky positions and likes to what we call scramble, and usually ends up on top. He's a fierce competitor."
"I'm pretty excited about it, it's going to be a lot of fun," Caso said.
Caso attended Mat Classic as a freshman spectator, so he has an idea of what to expect.
"It's a big Dome!" he said. "I'm going there to win it, that's been my goal since freshman year, to be a state champ, so I'm going over expecting to win it."
Butenhoff is happy with where his wrestlers are entering state.
"It's been fun to see where these guys are at right now as they're starting to peak," he said. "I'd like to see all four of the boys in the finals, and Kylie also in the finals. Those are my hopes and expectations, which don't matter as much as what their expectations are, and I know their expectations are to go in and win."
Wa-Hi's John Mark Whitaker is also heading to state as an alternate at 132 pounds.
"There's a chance he could get in, and if he does there's a real chance he could see the podium," Butenhoff said.
Pomeroy is also sending two grapplers to Tacoma.
Pirate senior Braedyn White is going at 182 pounds, and sophomore Curtis Winona is going at 170 pounds in the Class 1B/2B tournament.
